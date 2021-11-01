Deals: Apple's 13-Inch MacBook Pro Gets Record Low Price Cuts on Amazon (Up to $249 Off)

Today you can shop all-time low prices on the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which launched with the M1 chip in late 2020. Both sale prices listed below will be reflected at the checkout screen after you add each notebook to your cart, thanks to an automatic coupon.

Starting with the 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro, this model is on sale for $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00. Only Space Gray is available at this price, and it's in stock and ready to ship from Amazon today.

Next, Amazon has the 512GB 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,249.99, down from $1,499.00. This is a new lowest ever price on this model, but it does have a slightly delayed shipping estimate. If you order today, Amazon notes that you should see the MacBook Pro ship out within five days.

Today's deals on Amazon are solid offers across the board on the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and perfect for anyone who wants to save a lot of money, particularly when comparing these models with the newest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Prices on those models currently start at $1,949.99 for a discounted 14-inch MacBook Pro, and because they're new we aren't expecting steep deals anytime soon.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.