Kim Kardashian Spotted Wearing Upcoming Beats Fit Pro Earbuds
Beats apparently has some new earbuds on the way, as assets bundled in the release candidate version of iOS 15.1 this week revealed upcoming "Beats Fit Pro" wireless earphones that look similar to the recently launched Beats Studio Buds but with wingtips for additional support in the ear.
Rumors suggest the Beats Fit Pro should launch around November 1, but at least one celebrity has gotten her hands on them a bit early, as Kim Kardashian was photographed out and about today wearing the purple version of the earbuds, as shared by Just Jared.
The photos give us our first real-world look at the Beats Fit Pro as they are worn. As with the Beats Studio Buds
released a few months ago, the Beats Fit Pro appear to protrude from the ear a fair amount, so the wingtips should help with comfort by helping to ease pressure on the ear canal.
Beats Fit Pro will reportedly have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Transparency mode, and they appear to have similar Beats "b" logo buttons on the exterior for controls as on the Beats Studio Buds.
Apple's next-generation AirPods Pro are rumored to adopt a stemless design that may resemble the Beats Studio Buds or Beats Fit Pro, but they reportedly won't be launching until sometime next year.
