Deals: Apple's 512GB 14-Inch MacBook Pro Drops to New Low of $1,899 ($100 Off)

Adorama today has further discounted Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro, beating the current Amazon sale on the 8-core 512GB model by about $50. You can get the 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,899.00, down from $1,999.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is now the best deal we've ever tracked on this MacBook Pro model among the major Apple resellers online, and as of writing it's only available at Adorama. Adorama lists the notebook as "coming soon," so the MacBook Pro won't ship out immediately, but you can still lock in the sale price today ahead of a later shipping date.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.