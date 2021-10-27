Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 to Developers With App Privacy Report

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 15.2 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming one day after the launch of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1.



iOS and iPadOS 15.2 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or an iPad.

According to Apple's release notes for the update, iOS 15.2 introduces App Privacy Report, a feature that allows users to view App Activity in a new section of the Settings app. Go to Settings > Privacy > App Privacy Report > Turn on App Privacy Report. Data will begin showing up once apps are in use.

There are also some other iOS 15 features that have yet to be released, so we could perhaps also see those introduced in the new betas. Legacy Contact, the feature that allows users to choose a person to access their Apple ID in the event of their death, has not been added to ‌iOS 15‌ as of yet, and Apple still hasn't implemented Universal Control in iPadOS or macOS Monterey, nor has it added support for keys and IDs in the Wallet app.