Amazon TVs to Support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Amazon's Omni and 4-Series Fire TVs will support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit in a future update, the company has announced (via The Verge).



Amazon's Omni and 4-Series Omni TVs launch today, featuring 4K HDR, voice controls with Amazon Alexa, and close integration with the Fire TV user experience. Upon the launch of the new TVs, Amazon today announced that it plans to add support for ‌AirPlay‌ 2 and ‌HomeKit‌ "soon."

‌AirPlay‌ 2 will allow users to easily play content from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to an Amazon TV, while ‌HomeKit‌ integration allows some of the TV's functions to be controlled from the Home app or with Siri.

Amazon first expressed interest in ‌AirPlay‌ 2 and ‌HomeKit‌ when it enabled these features on its 2020 model year "Fire TV Edition" TVs made by Toshiba and Insignia, but they are unavailable on standalone plug-in Fire TV streaming devices. Progressively more brands have been adding AirPlay 2 and HomeKit functionality in recent months, but it is still unavailable on most TV sets.