AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Available on 2020 Toshiba and Insignia Fire TVs
Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit features have been rolling out to a number of smart TVs, and as of today, the functionality is available on 2020 Toshiba and Insignia 4K UHD Smart Fire TVs.
AirPlay 2 is designed to allow iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to stream content to an AirPlay-compatible device, and with built-in support in Toshiba and Insignia TVs, an Apple TV is not required to use AirPlay 2.
AirPlay 2 also works across multiple devices for a whole home audio experience, and can be used for streaming TV shows, music, photos, and more to the television set.
With HomeKit, smart TV owners can control their television through Siri voice commands or through the Home app on iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Siri and the Home app can be used to turn the TV on or off, adjust the volume, and switch the TV input to another device.
To use HomeKit, the TV needs to be added as a HomeKit accessory, which can be done by going to the Settings menu on the TV, selecting Display and Sounds, and choosing the AirPlay and HomeKit option. From there, instructions are available on the setup process.
AirPlay and HomeKit are available on the Toshiba 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Dolby Vision (2020 model) and the Insignia 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2020 model).