MacBook Pro Unboxing Videos and Reviews Shared Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch

Apple's embargo on reviews of the new MacBook Pro has now lifted ahead of its launch tomorrow, giving the first official hands-on look at the company's much-anticipated new high-end laptop. In addition to our upcoming review roundup, we have gathered together a number of unboxing videos and reviews of the new MacBook Pro.



The key new features of the redesigned MacBook Pro include the M1 Pro and ‌M1‌ Max chip, larger displays with mini-LED and ProMotion, HDMI and MagSafe ports, an SD card slot, full-size function keys, fast charging, longer battery life, and more.

Scroll down for the first unboxing and review videos from a range of prominent YouTubers who have been first to get their hands on the new MacBook Pro.



Videos

For more in-depth impressions of the new machines, read our upcoming MacBook Pro review roundup.


