Anker Refreshes Its 20W Adapter Lineup With Colorful Anker Nano Pro

Last October, Anker debuted its 20-watt Anker Nano power adapter, a high-speed charger only slightly larger than Apple's standard 5-watt adapter. Ahead of the iPhone 13 launch, Anker today is introducing a refresh for its Anker Nano, which arrives under the name of Anker Nano Pro and comes in four color options: black, white, blue, and purple.



The Anker Nano Pro has a single USB-C port and essentially the same baseline specs as the Anker Nano, but some of the internals have been tweaked to optimize performance and Anker's ActiveShield safety system features advanced temperature monitoring and power output control to help protect your device while it's fast charging.



The color options for the Anker Nano Pro are part of what Anker says is a "new direction" for the company that will see it expanding beyond the basic black and white options it's used on most of its products over the years. Other recent colorful product additions for Anker include the lavender grey and mint green versions of the original Anker Nano, several color options for its PowerLine cables, and even the MagSafe-compatible PowerCore Magnetic 5K.

For those looking for a bit more versatility in Anker's lineup of diminutive power adapters, the company is also working on a Nano Pro Dual that will feature 40 watts of charging power and two ports. More information and a launch date for that model will be coming at a later date.

The single-port Anker Nano Pro is available now from Amazon and is priced at $19.99.