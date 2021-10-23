New Video Provides Extensive Hands-on Look at New 16-inch MacBook Pro
A new video posted to YouTube today offers viewers perhaps the best real-world look yet at Apple's latest 16-inch MacBook Pro.
The eight-minute video, narrated in Vietnamese, shows the new MacBook Pro's display notch, thinner bezels, full-size keyboard, and additional ports in close-up, as well as the thicker design, all of which are compared side by side with a 16-inch MacBook Pro from 2019. It also shows the new MacBook being weighed, coming in at the expected 2.1kg.
The new MacBook Pro models have been available to order since Monday and will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Tuesday, October 26. Pricing starts at $1,999 for the 14-inch model and at $2,499 for the 16-inch model.
(Thanks, Hugo!)
Top Rated Comments
“I heard all your complaints. Therefore we designed the following improvements/upgrades over the previous 16” model:
1. Improved Audio/Video experience
2. Better Camera
3. More port options w/ TB4 and Magsafe!
4. Fast Charging
5. 120 Hz display w/ProMotion
6. The most powerful ARM SoC chips ever designed and used in a laptop computer that you’ll absolutely struggle to get the fans to kick on with. We’re talking almost desktop quality GPU performance. Stream 7 feeds of 8K video. Dedicated ProRes encode/decode engines, 400 GB/s memory bandwidth, 64 GB unified memory….and much, much more…
However, we need to increase the thickness by 0.02 inches!”
Apple hater:
“It’s just too thick and the notch is so ugly, I’m cancelling my order!”