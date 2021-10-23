New Video Provides Extensive Hands-on Look at New 16-inch MacBook Pro

A new video posted to YouTube today offers viewers perhaps the best real-world look yet at Apple's latest 16-inch MacBook Pro.



The eight-minute video, narrated in Vietnamese, shows the new MacBook Pro's display notch, thinner bezels, full-size keyboard, and additional ports in close-up, as well as the thicker design, all of which are compared side by side with a 16-inch MacBook Pro from 2019. It also shows the new MacBook being weighed, coming in at the expected 2.1kg.

The new MacBook Pro models have been available to order since Monday and will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Tuesday, October 26. Pricing starts at $1,999 for the 14-inch model and at $2,499 for the 16-inch model.

(Thanks, Hugo!)