Deals: Woot's New Flash Sale Has Low Prices on Refurbished Previous Generation iPhones
Woot today has a wide collection of refurbished previous generation iPhone models at record low prices, perfect for anyone in need of a new iPhone and willing to opt for one a few years old instead of the latest version. iPhones in this sale include iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The iPhone 11 starts at $419.99 for 64GB and rises to $499.99 for 128GB. The iPhone 11 Pro is priced at $559.99 for 64GB and $649.99 for 256GB. Lastly, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is $649.99 for 64GB and $729.99 for 256GB.
All of these iPhone models are fully unlocked and have been refurbished. Woot says that each device was inspected and is guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, as well as passed a full diagnostic test to ensure like-new functionality. Batteries are tested to function at minimum 85 percent capacity, and they each come with a 90 day Woot limited warranty.
Be sure to check out Woot's full iPhone sale for more savings, including the iPhone XS (from $339.99), the iPhone XR (from $304.99), the iPhone SE ($239.99), and more. The sale will only last today, ending later tonight at midnight.
If you're in the market for a new iPhone, we've begun tracking the latest carrier deals in our Best iPhone Deals guide. This includes discounts and offers from AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, and more.
