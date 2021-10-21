New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pros Now 'Preparing to Ship'

Shipments of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are now "Preparing to Ship" for some customers ahead of when the first delivery is expected to arrive at customers next week.



The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro became available for pre-order earlier this week and it quickly became clear demand for the new laptops is high. Shortly after pre-orders opened, estimated shipments dates for the new MacBook Pros quickly began slipping, with some configurations being up to a month away from delivery.

The new MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 for the 14-inch model featuring an M1 Pro chip and can go as high as $6,099 for the 16-inch model with a maxed-out ‌M1‌ Max chip, 64GB of unified memory, and 8TB of storage.

The new MacBook Pros are the first major redesign to the MacBook Pro since 2016 and include an expanded array of ports, a brand new mini-LED display featuring a notch, and the ‌M1‌ Pro or ‌M1‌ Max chips. Learn more about the new laptops using our roundups.