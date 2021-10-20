Hyper Launches 27,000 mAh 245W Battery Pack for $149

Known for its range of battery pack options and other Apple accessories, Hyper just recently launched its newest products, the HyperJuice 245W USB-C Battery Pack and 245W GaN charger.



Hyper says that the 245W GaN Charger and Battery Pack are more powerful than four 61W chargers because at 245W, it's capable of charging up to four laptops at the same time.

The Battery Pack features four 100W USB-C ports and it can provide a maximum of 245W for various devices. So you can charge four 61W MacBook Pro models all at the same time, or do a 16-inch MacBook Pro, an iPad, an iPhone, and another accessory all at full charging speeds.

It's a 100Wh battery so though it provides up to 245W, it can still be brought on an airplane. The Battery Pack has enough juice to charge a MacBook Pro or MacBook Air up to two times with 27,000mAh capacity.



A built-in OLED display lets you know your battery status, providing real-time battery information like charging status, capacity, time to recharge, and the power being drawn from each port.

With the 245W GaN charger or any 100W USB-C PD charger, the battery pack can be charged up in as little as an hour.

Hyper is offering the new products on Indiegogo, and pricing for the battery pack starts at $149, while pricing on the 245W GaN charger starts at $99. A combo deal is available with Hyper offering both the battery pack and charger for $239.