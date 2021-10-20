Deals: Verizon Discounting the MagSafe Battery Pack ($74.24), MagSafe Duo Charger ($96.74), and Other Apple Accessories

Verizon's sale from earlier this month remains ongoing as we near the end of October, and it still has the all-around best deals online across Apple's collection of MagSafe accessories. This includes discounts on products like the MagSafe Charger, MagSafe Duo Charger, MagSafe Battery Pack, and a few non-MagSafe accessories.

All prices in this sale have been applied automatically, so you won't need any coupon codes to gain access to the deals. For a few products, Verizon's sale is offering all-time low prices, including on the MagSafe Battery Pack ($74.24) and the MagSafe Duo Charger ($96.74).

The regular MagSafe Charger is at a solid second-best price, and Verizon also has a rare discount on the 2021 Siri Remote.



