AppleCare+ for New 16-Inch MacBook Pro Costs $399

AppleCare+ for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro is priced at $399, which is a $20 increase over the cost of ‌AppleCare‌ for the prior-generation 16-inch model. ‌AppleCare‌+ for the 14-inch MacBook Pro is priced at $279, which is a $10 increase over the cost of ‌AppleCare‌+ for the prior-generation 13-inch Intel machine.



Those who are picking up one of the new M1 Pro or ‌M1‌ Max MacBook Pro models may want to consider ‌AppleCare‌+ given the high price of the machines and the fact that they are the first generation of a new design, which can sometimes lead to issues.

‌AppleCare‌+ adds three years of coverage to a MacBook Pro, along with protection from two incidents of accidental damage very 12 months. For accidental damage, a deductible must be paid, but for manufacturing issues, Apple will cover repairs at no cost.

While ‌AppleCare‌+ is priced at $279/$399 for the new Macs, there are also renewable annual payments available at $150 for the 16-inch machine or $100 for the 14-inch machine, which will continue to be available until cancelled. Apple also allows Apple Card customers to pay ‌AppleCare‌+ fees in monthly installments.

Apple has not provided details on what it will cost to repair a 14 or 16-inch MacBook Pro outside of the warranty period and with no ‌AppleCare‌+. ‌AppleCare‌+ can be purchased when buying a new MacBook Pro or within 60 days of receiving one of the new machines.