New macOS 'Compatibility Mode' Lets Fullscreen Apps Use Area Around Notch

While users and developers come to terms with the fact that the last-minute notch rumor for the new MacBook Pros was true, Apple has released new Human Interface Guidelines explaining how developers can make best use of the extended screen areas around the camera housing if they think their app would benefit from it.
According to the new documentation, the fullscreen mode in macOS Monterey automatically accounts for the camera housing by placing a black bar across the top of the screen to hide the notch and prevent app content from being placed there.
However, macOS also includes a new app "compatibility mode" for MacBooks that include a notched camera housing in the screen bezel. Essentially, the new mode prevents apps from locating content in the notch area when in fullscreen mode, while also allowing them to make use of the screen areas on either side.
On Macs that include a camera housing in the screen bezel, the system provides a compatibility mode to prevent apps from unintentionally putting content in the region the housing occupies. When this mode is active, the system changes the active area of the display to avoid the camera housing. The new active area ensures your app's contents are always visible and not obscured by the camera housing.
On Macs that have a notch, the Finder automatically adds a checkbox to an app's Get Info panel that can be used to manually enable or disable this new compatibility mode. Alternately, developers can force compatibility mode using new code properties that define the safe area of the screen and allow them to make use the areas on either side of the notch for active content.
The inclusion of a notch allowed Apple to make the bezels on the new 14-and 16-inch MacBook Pros considerably thinner compared to the previous 13-inch and 16-inch models. The new Liquid Retina XDR displays also feature ProMotion technology, which allows the screen to run at as high as 120Hz, and as low as 24Hz, similar to the iPad Pro.
The new MacBook Pros are available to order now and begin shipping next week, but delivery dates for various MacBook Pro configurations have already slipped, with some of the 16-inch MacBook Pro models now listing delivery dates ranging from November 2 to November 16, up from the original October 26 delivery date.
