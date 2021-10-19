Apple Offering Up to $1,000 of Trade-in for M1 MacBooks Towards Purchase of New MacBook Pros

Apple is offering customers up to $1,000 of trade-in value for the M1 MacBook Pro and ‌M1‌ MacBook Air, giving customers who purchased the first round of Apple silicon Macs an incentive to upgrade to the new, more powerful MacBook Pros.



The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are no jokes when it comes to price. The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999, with the highest-end 16-inch MacBook Pro racking up a $6,099 price tag. The new laptops, powered by either the ‌M1‌ Pro or ‌M1‌ Max chips, also introduce a completely new design, featuring smaller bezels, an all-black keyboard, redesigned internals, and more.

As is always the case with Apple device trade-ins, the exact value will differ depending on the device's condition, when it was introduced, and its specific specifications. For customers with the MacBook Pro with the ‌M1‌ chip and 8-cores of CPU and GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage, Apple is offering up to $1,000 for trade-in. It seems as though that the amount of RAM the MacBook has does not impact the trade-in value a customer is ultimately quoted.

Customers can use Apple's interactive trade-in panel during checkout for a new MacBook Pro to get the exact trade-in value their device has. To catch up on everything Apple announced during its "Unleashed" event, be sure to check out our comprehensive coverage.