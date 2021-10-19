Deals: Apple's 256GB Wi-Fi 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Hits New Low Price of $999 ($200 Off)

Amazon today has Apple's 256GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro for the new low price of $999.00, down from $1,199.00. The iPad Pro is shipped and sold directly from Amazon, and it's in stock today.

The new sale is particularly notable because it's matching the price on the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro, meaning you can get more storage for the same deal. For the 256GB Wi-Fi model, only Space Gray is available on sale.

