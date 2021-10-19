Apple's 67W Power Adapter Unable to Fast Charge 14-Inch MacBook Pro

by

A day after Apple unveiled redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, we continue to learn smaller details about the notebooks that Apple did not mention during its event, and the latest discovery pertains to fast charging.

14 inch macbook pro
Apple's website indicates that its 67W USB-C power adapter included with the base model 14-inch MacBook Pro is not capable of fast charging any 14-inch MacBook Pro. To take advantage of fast charging, which allows for a 50% charge in around 30 minutes, Apple says customers can upgrade to its 96W USB-C power adapter for an additional $20.

Apple includes the 96W adapter with any 14-inch MacBook Pro model with an M1 Pro chip with a 10‑core CPU or any M1 Max chip, so customers choosing those higher-end configurations don't have to worry about any fast charging limitations.

The exact wording from Apple's website:

Two power adapters are available with the 14‑inch MacBook Pro. The 67W USB‑C Power Adapter is compact and provides efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go. It's included with the standard configuration of MacBook Pro with M1 Pro with 8‑core CPU, 14‑core GPU, and 16‑core Neural Engine.

Or you can choose the 96W USB‑C Power Adapter, which lets you take advantage of fast charging, so you can go from 0 to 50 percent charge in around 30 minutes.

The 96W adapter is included with any MacBook Pro that has an M1 Pro chip with a 10‑core CPU or an M1 Max chip.

Those who opt for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro don't need to worry about any fast charging limitations either, as all 16-inch configurations include a 140W USB-C power adapter in the box that is capable of fast charging.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro feature next-generation Apple-designed M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, improved mini-LED displays, up to 10 hours longer battery life, the return of an HDMI port, SD card slot, and MagSafe, and more. The notebooks can be ordered now and will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores October 26.

