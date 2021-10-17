MacBook Pro With Notch Was Potentially Leaked Months Ago in Stolen Schematics

by

Following a last-minute rumor that upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models could feature a notch at the top of the display, it has come to our attention that this design was potentially leaked in stolen schematics months ago.

macbook pro notch weibo
Back in April, a ransomware group known as REvil publicly stated that it had gained access to internal information from Apple supplier Quanta Computer in Taiwan, and the group demanded payment in exchange for keeping the information private. Some of the information still leaked, including alleged schematics for unreleased MacBook Pro models that corroborated the return of an HDMI port, SD card slot, and MagSafe.

Now, we have learned that one of the schematics that leaked back in April shows a MacBook Pro display with a notch. In fact, the alleged photo of a MacBook Pro with a notch that surfaced earlier this weekend is overlaid with the schematic of the notch. We've elected not to share an image of the schematic itself since it is stolen material.

It wasn't obvious from the schematic on its own that it represented a notched display instead of a standard FaceTime camera module, but when paired with the new photo that leaked, the situation becomes clearer. Nevertheless, there is no guarantee that Apple settled on a notched display as the final design for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, so we'll have to wait until Apple's event to find out for certain.

A close-up view of the alleged notch in yesterday's leaked image appears to show a FaceTime camera, microphone, and an ambient light sensor for True Tone. Earlier this week, a Reddit user claimed that the next MacBook Pro will not feature Face ID despite having a notch, with a Touch ID sensor expected to remain above the keyboard for authentication.

Last month, in the macOS Monterey beta, MacRumors discovered potential display resolutions of 3024x1964 and 3456x2234 for the rumored 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, respectively. When subtracting 74 pixels from the height of both, the resulting 3024x1890 and 3456x2160 resolutions work out to an aspect ratio of 16:10. All of Apple's current MacBooks feature a 16:10 aspect ratio, leading to speculation that the extra 74 pixels could be for a notch.

Apple's virtual "Unleashed" event begins on Monday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. The redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are also rumored to feature a faster version of the M1 chip and brighter mini-LED backlit displays, while the Touch Bar is expected to be discontinued in favor of a return to physical Fn keys.

Related Roundups: MacBook Pro 13", MacBook Pro 16"
Buyer's Guide: 13" MacBook Pro (Don't Buy), 16" MacBook Pro (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: MacBook Pro

Top Rated Comments

RedTheReader Avatar
RedTheReader
13 minutes ago at 10:48 am
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jaysapple Avatar
jaysapple
11 minutes ago at 10:50 am
Apple is over
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bsamcash Avatar
bsamcash
12 minutes ago at 10:48 am
Maybe I’m missing something but I don’t get what confirms this to be a notch. Couldn’t this just be a module hidden in the bezel?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
12 minutes ago at 10:48 am
I still find this hard to believe. One thing is for sure - tomorrow will be very interesting.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
9 minutes ago at 10:51 am
Before people freak out again, I want to make sure to post this.
The notch is *not* A subtraction from the current screen.
The idea is, the menu bar would be pushed upward, up where the border currently is, and you will have more room beneath the notch for your current content.
Monterey allows for a black menu-bar to always be visible, even in fullscreen.
So that’s how it will be.
The notch *WILL NOT* Cut into your content, because the only thing that will be in the notch sides is the menu bar.
The regular 16/10 Display will be beneath the notch, and that is where all of your content will be.
For full screen video, there are already black bars on the current MacBook Pro. These will not be going anywhere, so again, the Notch will not cut into your 16/9content.
For photo editors, the menu bar will be shown in full screen apps, and your photo editing area will only be in the 16/10 Area beneath the notch, so when you zoom in your photos, it will not cut into your content.
And, if it bothers you that bad, I guarantee that within the first hour of this thing being available, a terminal command will be found to revert it back to the old MacBook Pro style, and the notch area will just turn black.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alpi123 Avatar
alpi123
7 minutes ago at 10:54 am

Maybe I’m missing something but I don’t get what confirms this to be a notch. Couldn’t this just be a module hidden in the bezel?
The only thing that makes sense is this:

Last month, in the macOS Monterey beta, MacRumors discovered potential display resolutions ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/09/23/macbook-pro-2021-resolutions/') of 3024x1964 and 3456x2234 for the rumored 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, respectively. When subtracting 74 pixels from the height of both, the resulting 3024x1890 and 3456x2160 resolutions work out to an aspect ratio of 16:10. All of Apple's current MacBooks feature a 16:10 aspect ratio, leading to speculation that the extra 74 pixels could be for a notch.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

studio buds family

Beats Studio Buds Debuting Today With Active Noise Cancellation, Stemless Design, and More for $150

Monday June 14, 2021 8:00 am PDT by
We've seen a lot of teasers about the Beats Studio Buds over the past month since they first showed up in Apple's beta software updates, and today they're finally official. The Beats Studio Buds are available to order today in red, white, and black ahead of a June 24 ship date, and they're priced at $149.99. The Studio Buds are the first Beats-branded earbuds to truly compete with AirPods...
Read Full Article198 comments
affinity designer contour tool

Serif Updates Affinity Photo, Designer, and Publisher With New Tools and Functions

Thursday February 4, 2021 1:58 am PST by
Serif today announced across-the-board updates for its popular suite of Affinity creative apps, including Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, and the Apple award-winning Affinity Publisher for Mac, all of which were among the first professional creative suites to be optimized for Apple's new M1 chip. "After another year which saw record numbers of people switching to Affinity, it's exciting to...
Read Full Article90 comments
maxresdefault

Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak Discuss iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, Privacy, Shortcuts on Mac, and More

Saturday June 12, 2021 6:12 am PDT by
As is tradition, Apple executives Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak joined Daring Fireball's John Gruber in an episode of The Talk Show to discuss several announcements that Apple made over this weeks WWDC, including iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and a large focus around privacy. Federighi kicks off the conversation discussing the common architecture, now thanks to Apple silicon, across all of...
Read Full Article113 comments
M1X MBP Feature

Leaker: Upcoming MacBook Pro to See Price Hike Over Current Model, Equal Performance Across 14 and 16-Inch Sizes

Tuesday August 24, 2021 5:28 am PDT by
The upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro is set to be more expensive than the current 13-inch MacBook Pro and both the 14 and 16-inch models will offer the same performance, according to the leaker known as "Dylandkt." The leaker shared the information on Twitter, explaining that both of the upcoming MacBook Pro models, expected to come in 14 and 16-inch sizes, will feature the same performance due...
Read Full Article406 comments
youtube apple tv

YouTube Discontinuing 3rd-Generation Apple TV App, AirPlay Still Available

Wednesday February 3, 2021 3:09 pm PST by
YouTube is planning to stop supporting its YouTube app on the third-generation Apple TV models, where YouTube has long been available as a channel option. A 9to5Mac reader received a message about the upcoming app discontinuation, which is set to take place in March.Starting early March, the YouTube app will no longer be available on Apple TV (3rd generation). You can still watch YouTube on...
Read Full Article95 comments
General Apps Messages

Android iMessage Competitor Puts Pressure on Apple

Friday July 30, 2021 3:15 am PDT by
Google and the three major U.S. carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, will all support a new communications protocol on Android smartphones starting in 2022, a move that puts pressure on Apple to adopt a new cross-platform messaging standard and may present a challenge to iMessage. Verizon recently announced that it is planning to adopt Messages by Google as its default messaging...
Read Full Article
YouTube Picture in Picture Feature

YouTube Premium Subscribers Can Now Use iOS Picture-in-Picture: Here's How

Wednesday August 25, 2021 3:55 am PDT by
Google has rolled out picture-in-picture support as an "experimental" feature for YouTube premium subscribers, allowing them to watch video in a small window when the app is closed. If you're a premium YouTube subscriber looking to try out picture-in-picture, follow these steps: Launch a web browser and sign into your YouTube account at YouTube.com. Navigate to www.youtube.com/new. Scroll...
Read Full Article106 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Kuo: iPhone 13 to Feature LEO Satellite Communications to Make Calls and Texts Without Cellular Coverage

Sunday August 29, 2021 7:39 am PDT by
The iPhone 13 will feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity to allow users to make calls and send messages in areas without 4G or 5G coverage, according to the reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the iPhone 13 lineup will feature hardware that is able to connect to LEO satellites. If enabled with the relevant...
Read Full Article299 comments
twitterqrcode

Twitter Introduces QR Codes for Sharing and Following Accounts

Wednesday November 16, 2016 4:13 pm PST by
Twitter today introduced Snapchat-style QR codes, which are designed to make it easier to find and follow friends on the social network. Each Twitter QR code is unique to an individual Twitter user, so when scanned, it'll bring up the person's account. To access your Twitter QR code, you'll need the official Twitter app for iOS. In the app, go to your profile, tap on the gear icon, and select...
Read Full Article21 comments
macOS Monterey on MBP Feature

Apple Seeds Sixth Beta of macOS Monterey to Developers

Monday August 30, 2021 1:11 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded the sixth developer beta of macOS Monterey, the newest version of the macOS operating system. The sixth beta comes three weeks after Apple released the fifth macOS Monterey beta. Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and once the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in...
Read Full Article99 comments