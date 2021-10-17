MacBook Pro With Notch Was Potentially Leaked Months Ago in Stolen Schematics

Following a last-minute rumor that upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models could feature a notch at the top of the display, it has come to our attention that this design was potentially leaked in stolen schematics months ago.



Back in April, a ransomware group known as REvil publicly stated that it had gained access to internal information from Apple supplier Quanta Computer in Taiwan, and the group demanded payment in exchange for keeping the information private. Some of the information still leaked, including alleged schematics for unreleased MacBook Pro models that corroborated the return of an HDMI port, SD card slot, and MagSafe.

Now, we have learned that one of the schematics that leaked back in April shows a MacBook Pro display with a notch. In fact, the alleged photo of a MacBook Pro with a notch that surfaced earlier this weekend is overlaid with the schematic of the notch. We've elected not to share an image of the schematic itself since it is stolen material.

It wasn't obvious from the schematic on its own that it represented a notched display instead of a standard FaceTime camera module, but when paired with the new photo that leaked, the situation becomes clearer. Nevertheless, there is no guarantee that Apple settled on a notched display as the final design for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, so we'll have to wait until Apple's event to find out for certain.

A close-up view of the alleged notch in yesterday's leaked image appears to show a FaceTime camera, microphone, and an ambient light sensor for True Tone. Earlier this week, a Reddit user claimed that the next MacBook Pro will not feature Face ID despite having a notch, with a Touch ID sensor expected to remain above the keyboard for authentication.

Last month, in the macOS Monterey beta, MacRumors discovered potential display resolutions of 3024x1964 and 3456x2234 for the rumored 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, respectively. When subtracting 74 pixels from the height of both, the resulting 3024x1890 and 3456x2160 resolutions work out to an aspect ratio of 16:10. All of Apple's current MacBooks feature a 16:10 aspect ratio, leading to speculation that the extra 74 pixels could be for a notch.

Apple's virtual "Unleashed" event begins on Monday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. The redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are also rumored to feature a faster version of the M1 chip and brighter mini-LED backlit displays, while the Touch Bar is expected to be discontinued in favor of a return to physical Fn keys.