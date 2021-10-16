MacBook Pro Display With Notch Shown in Alleged Photo Leak

Following a sketchy rumor that claimed the next MacBook Pro models could feature a notch at the top of the display, an alleged photo of a MacBook Pro with a notch was shared today by Weibo account AnyTurtle999, as spotted by Twitter account DuanRui.

macbook pro notch weibo
A close-up view of the alleged notch at the top of the image appears to show a FaceTime camera, microphone, and an ambient light sensor for True Tone. Earlier this week, a Reddit user claimed that the next MacBook Pro will not feature Face ID despite having a notch, with a Touch ID sensor expected to remain above the keyboard for authentication.

The photo is blurry and it's unclear if it's authentic, so some skepticism is warranted here. If the photo proves to be real, however, it suggests that the next MacBook Pro models could feature very thin bezels around the display.

In the macOS Monterey beta, MacRumors discovered potential display resolutions of 3024x1964 and 3456x2234 for the rumored 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. When subtracting 74 pixels from the height of both, the resulting 3024x1890 and 3456x2160 resolutions work out to an aspect ratio of 16:10. All of Apple's current MacBooks feature a 16:10 aspect ratio, leading to speculation that the extra 74 pixels could be for a notch.

Apple is hosting a virtual event on Monday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with rumors widely suggesting the event will be focused on redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with a faster version of the M1 chip and brighter mini-LED displays. The notebooks are also expected to feature an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a magnetic power cable, while ditching the Touch Bar in favor of a return to physical Fn keys.

Top Rated Comments

seanmills1020 Avatar
seanmills1020
1 hour ago at 07:47 am
MacRumors is taking this particular rumor up a notch.

(sorry)
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacFather Avatar
MacFather
1 hour ago at 07:48 am
With or without the notch, this product is already DOA without revolutionary and beloved Touch Bar.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Nimoy Avatar
Nimoy
1 hour ago at 07:46 am
If the choice is between a notch and larger bezels, I’ll take the notch.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Goldfrapp Avatar
Goldfrapp
1 hour ago at 07:43 am
Not long until we find out if AnyTurtle999 is more legit than Prosser



Attachment Image
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sullivan0930 Avatar
Sullivan0930
1 hour ago at 07:44 am
ill take a notch for face id on my mac.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dohspc Avatar
dohspc
1 hour ago at 07:45 am
A notch on a MacBook is horrible. It’s bad enough that we still have it on the iPhone.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
