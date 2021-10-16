MacBook Pro Display With Notch Shown in Alleged Photo Leak
Following a sketchy rumor that claimed the next MacBook Pro models could feature a notch at the top of the display, an alleged photo of a MacBook Pro with a notch was shared today by Weibo account AnyTurtle999, as spotted by Twitter account DuanRui.
A close-up view of the alleged notch at the top of the image appears to show a FaceTime camera, microphone, and an ambient light sensor for True Tone. Earlier this week, a Reddit user claimed that the next MacBook Pro will not feature Face ID despite having a notch, with a Touch ID sensor expected to remain above the keyboard for authentication.
The photo is blurry and it's unclear if it's authentic, so some skepticism is warranted here. If the photo proves to be real, however, it suggests that the next MacBook Pro models could feature very thin bezels around the display.
In the macOS Monterey beta, MacRumors discovered potential display resolutions of 3024x1964 and 3456x2234 for the rumored 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. When subtracting 74 pixels from the height of both, the resulting 3024x1890 and 3456x2160 resolutions work out to an aspect ratio of 16:10. All of Apple's current MacBooks feature a 16:10 aspect ratio, leading to speculation that the extra 74 pixels could be for a notch.
Apple is hosting a virtual event on Monday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with rumors widely suggesting the event will be focused on redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with a faster version of the M1 chip and brighter mini-LED displays. The notebooks are also expected to feature an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a magnetic power cable, while ditching the Touch Bar in favor of a return to physical Fn keys.
