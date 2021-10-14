Apple Aims to Boost HomePod Sales With New Audio Software Lead

by

Apple has hired a new software lead for the HomePod team as part of an effort to better compete with smart home speakers from Amazon and Google, reports Bloomberg.

syng cell alpha table feature

The Syng Cell Alpha

Afrooz Family, an audio engineer who worked at Apple from 2012 to 2016 has rejoined the company and is leading software development on the ‌HomePod‌/Apple TV team. Family co-founded speaker company Syng alongside former Apple design team member Christoper Stringer. Syng is known for the super expensive Cell Alpha, which boasts "triphonic" audio technology that's able to create an immersive, dynamic sound field.

Apple has struggled to get the ‌HomePod‌ to catch on since its launch in 2018. The initial version of the speaker was priced at $350 and boasted higher-quality audio than competitors, but it was just not as popular as much more affordable smart speaker options from Samsung and Google.

The original ‌HomePod‌ was discontinued earlier this year with Apple instead opting to focus on the $99 HomePod mini, which is smaller and much more appealing due to its lower price tag.

Going forward, Apple plans to create a combined ‌HomePod‌, ‌Apple TV‌, and FaceTime device that will serve as an all-in-one entertainment option. According to Bloomberg, such a device could be released as early as 2023.

Top Rated Comments

yadmonkey Avatar
yadmonkey
1 hour ago at 02:52 pm
I love my HomePod. It would have sold better if people cared about sound quality and not being data-raped by competing products.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
yadmonkey Avatar
yadmonkey
1 hour ago at 02:57 pm

I'm sorry but I disagree, my echo's have way better sound from them than my homepod mini ever has.
I said HomePod, not Mini. Also covered the Echo under the "data-rape" part of my post.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PinkyMacGodess Avatar
PinkyMacGodess
1 hour ago at 02:58 pm

I'm sorry but I disagree, my echo's have way better sound from them than my homepod mini ever has.
But that's the mini. The original, the behemoth, the price leader, the sound was... AMAZING!!! But Apple probably realized that they had over-designed the thing, and couldn't get it to work cordless, and just dropped it. It's sad... The first music I heard on the larger HomePod brought tears to my eyes. So amazing...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Orange Bat Avatar
Orange Bat
1 hour ago at 02:53 pm
I still think Apple may want to bring back a high quality HomePod at some point, and this news might confirm my suspicion. The fact that the mini is still the MINI and not the HomePod means that they still might have plans for the bigger speaker. Apple knows that they need a cheaper speaker to compete with the Echo Studio. I think it’s still possible, but Siri still needs a lot of work.

What Apple really needs is a combined Apple TV with Soundbar for around $250. That would be a huge hit for Apple, and would get more people using Apple TV.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
urbanslaughter1997 Avatar
urbanslaughter1997
55 minutes ago at 03:06 pm
When will Apple realize? It's not about improving sound quality. It's about improving Siri!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
toobravetosave Avatar
toobravetosave
23 minutes ago at 03:38 pm
Siri being abysmal in comparison is likely a big factor here too
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
