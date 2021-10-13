More Safari Tweaks Added in Latest macOS Monterey Beta
Apple is continuing to refine the unpopular Safari design that it introduced in macOS Monterey, and the latest beta tweaks the position of the Favorites bar.
The design initially had Favorites located below the tab bar, a departure from the location in prior versions of macOS, including macOS Big Sur. With the tenth beta, Apple has relocated Favorites and put it back above the Tab bar where it was originally.
Apple has been changing the design of Safari throughout the beta testing process, but for many, the new look continues to be inferior to the previous Safari interface, especially when it comes to the tab bar design.
Apple has also released Safari 15 with the Monterey-style design to macOS Big Sur users, and the same Favorites change may be coming in an update set to be released in the near future.
macOS Monterey is likely nearing a release as we are expecting it to come out right around when new MacBook Pro models launch. Apple is holding an event on Monday, October 18 to introduce the new machines, so we may not have too long to wait until the update launches.
