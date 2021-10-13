Eve Online Now Available Natively on Macs, Optimized for Apple Silicon

CCP Games today announced that popular MMORPG Eve Online is now available to play on both Intel and M1 Macs thanks to the launch of a new Mac client.

For those unfamiliar with Eve Online, it's a long-running free-to-play online space-focused game that's massive in scale. It has been free for many years now and monetized through in-app purchases. Mac users will be able to play alongside Windows gamers as Eve Online features one big universe.

Prior to now Eve Online was only available to play on Macs through a compatibility layer like Wine, so gameplay will be faster, more efficient, and hassle-free. The game features improved graphics and visual effects on Mac, along with reduced RAM and power usage. There's also full support for Mac keyboards and mice.

A Mac client has been in testing for some time, and CCP says that user feedback on the test server offered vital assistance as it worked to implement Mac compatibility. Those who install the latest launcher version will be able to migrate from the prior Wine client to the Mac client automatically.