Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of watchOS 8.1 to Developers

Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming watchOS 8.1 beta to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming one week after the release of the third beta and three weeks after the release of the watchOS 8 update.



To install ‌‌‌watchOS 8.1‌‌‌, developers will need to download the configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once installed, ‌‌‌watchOS 8‌‌‌ can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software update.

To update to new software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life, it must be placed on the charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌.

We don't yet know what's new in ‌watchOS 8‌ and there were no new features found in the first three betas, but we'll update this article should anything new pop up in the fourth beta.