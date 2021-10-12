Sketchy Report Claims Apple Working on Redesigned Apple TV With Thinner Design and 'Plexiglass' Top

Apple is working on a redesigned Apple TV box that will feature a flatter, thinner footprint, and a "plexiglass" top, according to a questionable report from iDropNews.



The report, citing "sources," claims that an ‌Apple TV‌ with a thinner and flatter design is in the works, eliminating the "horribly outdated and bulky" design of the current generation ‌Apple TV‌. According to the sketchy report, the ‌Apple TV‌ will feature a "plexiglass" top, a design feature that's expected to debut in an upcoming Mac mini. The redesign mentioned in the report is reminiscent of the design of the first-generation ‌Apple TV‌.



Neither iDropNews nor the author of this report has an established track record, so all of the information should be taken with a large pinch of salt. The report also states that the new ‌Apple TV‌ will have "sharp edges like the iPhone 13, iPad Pro, and iMac." The claim is somewhat moot, considering that the current ‌Apple TV‌ design is already flat-edged with hard edges.

Another rumor in the report is about Apple working on a "Nintendo Switch style gaming console." The information is a regurgitation of previous rumors, claiming that Apple is working on a gaming console to advance its gaming portfolio. Today's rumor states that it will be Apple's take on a "premium hybrid gaming console" and will have performance that "will outperform anything that Microsoft or Sony offers in 2021."

Reliable leaker L0vetodream in 2020 said that Apple is working on a gaming controller, but that's yet to be seen in a consumer product. Apple launched Apple Arcade, its gaming subscription service, in 2019 and has since promoted the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and ‌Apple TV‌ as powerful devices to play games on. Earlier this year, Apple updated the ‌Apple TV‌ with an A12 Bionic chip, offering even more performance for ‌Apple Arcade‌ games.