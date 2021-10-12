Deals: Amazon Discounts 32GB Apple TV 4K to Match All-Time Low Price of $159.99 ($19 Off)

Today we're tracking a new Amazon low price on the 2021 32GB Apple TV 4K, available for $159.99, down from $179.00. This $19 discount is a match of the same all-time low price we saw last week, and it's the first time we've seen the deal on Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Importantly, you'll only see this sale price once you add the Apple TV 4K to your cart and an automatic coupon worth $9.01 is applied to the order. The Apple TV 4K is available for the usual free Prime shipping options, and it's in stock and ready to ship today.

You can also get the 64GB Apple TV 4K for $189.98, down from $199.00. We've seen this Apple TV 4K discounted by an additional $10, so this sale is a second-best price. Both of these Apple TVs are sold by Amazon, and they're in stock and ready to ship today.

Although the sales on these Apple TV models aren't particularly steep, they are the best offers around and worth checking out if you're still on the market for the newest Apple TV 4K. You can keep an eye out on Apple TV deals in our Best Apple TV 4K Deals guide.