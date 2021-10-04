Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Orders to Start This Friday, Available on October 15

Apple today announced that pre-orders for the new Apple Watch Series 7 will start on Friday, October 8, with availability on Friday, October 15.



While Apple announced the Series 7 alongside the iPhone 13 last month, the company didn't provide any information on availability besides saying it will be available "later this fall." The new Apple Watch will officially be available for pre-orders at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, October 8, and will start shipping a week later on Friday, October 15.

The Series 7, compared to the Series 6, features a larger display with slightly more rounded corners, which allows the display to appear to curve on the sides. The new Series 7 also sports improved IP6X certification for dust resistance in addition to WR50 water resistance. The new watch, however, keeps the same CPU as the Series 6.

The Series 7 comes in five aluminum case finishes, including a refined blue case, (PRODUCT)RED, midnight, starlight, and green. Stainless steel options in silver, graphite, and gold stainless steel alongside "Apple Watch Edition" in titanium and black titanium will also be available. The Series 7 starts at $399 and joins the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 3 in the lineup.

