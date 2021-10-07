Hyper's New 6-in-1 Hub for USB-C iPads Features Media Playback Keys
Accessory maker Hyper today announced the release of its new 6-in-1 hub for iPad models with a USB-C port, including the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini. Key features of the hub include a form-fitting design and built-in media shortcut keys.
The hub fits snugly around the flat edge of recent iPad models, providing access to play/pause, rewind, and fast forward keys for audio and video. Other ports available on the hub include an HDMI port with 4K 60Hz video, a USB-C port with 60W Power Delivery, microSD and SD card readers, a USB-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The hub is priced at $99.99 in the United States and it is available now on Hyper's website. An included USB-C extension cable allows the hub to work with other USB-C devices.
