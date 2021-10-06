EU Plans to Hit Apple With Antitrust Charges Over Apple Pay
The European Commission is planning to charge Apple with anticompetitive behavior with regards to Apple Pay, since it is the only payment service that can use the iPhone's Near-Field Communication (NFC) chip, Reuters reports.
EU antitrust investigator Margrethe Vestager has been investigating Apple Pay since June last year, but the European Commission has since centered its focus on the NFC chip alone, according to individuals familiar with the matter speaking to Reuters.
The NFC chip in the iPhone and Apple Watch enables tap-and-go contactless payments, but Apple Pay is the only payment service that can use this hardware. On Android devices, multiple payment services can offer contactless payments using the NFC chip, but on the iPhone, no rival services are allowed to leverage the NFC hardware.
The Commission's preliminary concerns also reportedly include Apple's terms and conditions on how Apple Pay should be used in merchants' apps and on websites. Concerns may have been raised by Apple Pay's wide reach and better user experience on the iPhone compared to other services, and accelerated by the growth of contactless payments during the global health crisis.
The EU competition enforcer is now believed to be preparing a statement of objections to charge Apple with anticompetitive conduct, which is expected to be sent to the company next year. The antitrust charge could put Apple at risk of a large fine and force it to open the NFC chip to rival payment systems in Europe. Similar investigations have also been opened in Australia.
Top Rated Comments
I mean it in the context of, no one is really forced to buy an iPhone, anyone can easily switch to Android. I contrast that with Microsoft's antitrust in the 90s, where they had 90% market share and much of the software was only available on Windows, which de facto forced everyone onto Windows.
About time.
Edit:
Reason I say this, I think NFC should be open, If you have an android phone l in my country you can have a higher security level needed for some government services.
That's not all, NFC should be open from the beginning, but Apple thinks it's a good idea not to open it, for 1 reason only, to subtract more cash from consumers.
Obviously, they do not think that a manufacturer is free to decide what is implemented in the products, and what isn't.
Regardless, I don't think Pay is not going to disappear from the EU as a result of antitrust charge. It's more likely Apple will be required to make concessions to operate in that market.