Apple Makes 'Celebrating Steve' Tribute Video Available on YouTube

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs passing away on Tuesday, Apple shared a short film called "Celebrating Steve" on its website, and Apple has now made the video available on YouTube for those who may have missed it.

Apple describes the short film as a tribute to Steve Jobs and a celebration of his life and his extraordinary vision. The video includes many photos and short clips of Steve Jobs from throughout his life, ranging from his early days at Apple with fellow co-founder Steve Wozniak in the 1970s to introducing the original iPhone in 2007.

"Steve believed that 'people with passion can change the world for the better,'" said Apple in the video's description. "He challenged us to see the world not for what it was, but for what it could be. And he helped so many of us see the same potential in ourselves."

Steve Jobs passed away October 5, 2011 at the age of 56. Apple's CEO Tim Cook and former design chief Jony Ive are among those who have reflected on his life.