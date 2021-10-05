Apple Commemorates 10th Anniversary of Steve Jobs' Passing

by

Apple today celebrates the tenth anniversary of Steve Jobs' passing with a special commemorative homepage on its website, including pictures and a link to a short film that captures some of his most memorable quotes and moments at Apple's helm.

steve jobs 10 years
The homepage also includes a statement from the Jobs family, reproduced below:

For a decade now, mourning and healing have gone together.
Our gratitude has become as great as our loss.

Each of us has found his or her own path to consolation,
but we have come together in a beautiful place of love
for Steve, and for what he taught us.

For all of Steve's gifts, it was his power as a teacher that has endured. He taught us to be open to the beauty of the world, to be curious around new ideas, to see around the next corner, and most of all to stay humble in our own beginner's mind.

There are many things we still see through his eyes, but he also
taught to look for ourselves. He gave us equipment for living,
and it has served us well.

One of our greatest sources of consolation has been our association of Steve with beauty. The sight of something beautiful — a wooded hillside, a well‑made object — recalls his spirit to us. Even in his years of suffering, he never lost his faith in the beauty of existence.

Memory is inadequate for what is in our hearts: we miss him profoundly. We were blessed to have him as husband and father.

Also in commemoration, Apple's former design chief Jony Ive has penned a remembrance of his friend and colleague for the Wall Street Journal Magazine.

hoodafoo Avatar
hoodafoo
30 minutes ago at 01:31 am
I still remember the day when the news broke. I was at a Sharepoint Conference
CarpalMac Avatar
CarpalMac
27 minutes ago at 01:34 am
It is quite remarkable that someone in business has had this much impact, both on society and individual people as a whole, who were and are still today, inspired by him and his approach.

I cannot think of anyone else in recent times (alive or having passed) coming even close.
HeavenDynamic Avatar
HeavenDynamic
25 minutes ago at 01:35 am
I owe so much to this man. Thank you for changing the world for the better, Steve.
Joe_ Avatar
Joe_
24 minutes ago at 01:36 am
Just reading this brings a tickle to your spine and a tear to the eye. The world wouldn’t be the same without him

I’ll miss you Steve, even if we’ve haven’t met.

(Hope these forum comments are respectful) ??
