iPhone 13 Pro Costs Around $20 More to Build Compared to the iPhone 12 Pro, Despite Being the Same Price for the Customer

by

The iPhone 13 Pro costs Apple around $20 more to build compared to last year's iPhone 12 Pro, but despite the lower margin of revenue for the company, the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ still starts at the same $999 price point as last year's entry-level Pro iPhone.

iphone 13 pro and pro max cameras
TechInsights did a costs analysis breakdown of the new ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌, finding that due to higher component costs related to the improved camera, A15 Bionic chip, ProMotion displays, and presumably the large battery, the newest ‌iPhone‌ costs $570 to build, while the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro cost merely $548. Compared to the Samsung Galaxy S21+, both iPhones are however significantly more expensive to build.

iphone 13 pro costs breakdown
The increase in build costs from the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro to the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ is notable but not as pronounced as last year's increase from the iPhone 11. The ‌iPhone 12‌ introduced 5G support, a new 5nm chip, and the return of flat edges. Those changes resulted in the iPhone 12 being 21% more expensive for Apple to build than the ‌iPhone 11‌.

In the run-up to the launch of the iPhone 13 and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ last month, a report suggested that due to increased costs for chip production, Apple would increase the price of the iPhone 13 as a means of compensating. That did not occur, and Apple instead kept the same price points for the ‌iPhone 13‌, on top of introducing more aggressive carrier subsidies. Another report suggested that Apple was looking at new ways to assemble the cameras in an ‌iPhone‌ to save costs.

Related Roundup: iPhone 13 Pro
Tag: iPhone 13
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 13 Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

Kung gu Avatar
Kung gu
49 minutes ago at 02:27 am
But everyone on the internet tells me iPhones are overpriced....

Look at samsung s21+ its costs $508 to build but retailed for $999 when it came out

The iPhone 13 Pro costs $570 to build but retailed at $999

who's overpriced samsung or apple??

The world makes you believe its Apple.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Adithya007 Avatar
Adithya007
41 minutes ago at 02:35 am
Oh you poor Apple! Let's feel sorry for their loss. ?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
djcerla Avatar
djcerla
51 minutes ago at 02:25 am
Apple will only make a Fantabillion dollars this year instead of a Godzillion.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
andreagrandi Avatar
andreagrandi
39 minutes ago at 02:37 am
999$ if you live in USA. In Europe iPhone 13 Pro starts from 1189€ which is ~1382$ ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
joecomo Avatar
joecomo
52 minutes ago at 02:23 am
Well given the increased memory footprint of all these new formats - Apple should get that money back easily on the iCloud/Storage side :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarlJ Avatar
CarlJ
45 minutes ago at 02:30 am
Clearly the end-user price should go up by $20, since so many here have relentlessly insisted that Apple leaving out the charging brick means the end-user price has to come down by the price of the charging brick or else they’re getting ripped off. It works both ways, right?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

macbook pro touch bar m1

Some Users Having External Display Connection Issues With macOS Big Sur 11.1 and 11.2

Wednesday February 3, 2021 1:46 pm PST by
Some macOS Big Sur users who are running the 11.1 and recently released 11.2 update have been experiencing ongoing issues with external displays, based on multiple reports on the MacRumors forum, Apple Support Communities, Twitter, and Reddit. There are at least two separate issues at play, but both are related to external display connections. The problems appear to have started with the...
Read Full Article202 comments
iphone 12 colors 2021

iPhone 12 Colors: Deciding on The Right Color

Thursday November 5, 2020 8:35 am PST by
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived in October 2020 in a range of color options, with entirely new hues available on both devices, as well as some popular classics. The 12 and 12 Pro have different color choices, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you might not be able to get your preferred model in that color. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone...
Read Full Article
calculatorapp

iOS 11 Bug: Typing 1+2+3 Quickly in the Calculator App Won't Get You 6

Tuesday October 24, 2017 2:03 pm PDT by
A bug in the built-in Calculator app in iOS 11 is getting some major attention this week, despite the fact that it's been around since iOS 11 was in beta testing. At issue is a calculator animation that causes some symbols to be ignored when calculations are entered in rapid succession. You can try it for yourself: Type 1+2+3 and then the equals sign into the Calculator app quickly. Due to...
Read Full Article346 comments
studio buds family

Beats Studio Buds Debuting Today With Active Noise Cancellation, Stemless Design, and More for $150

Monday June 14, 2021 8:00 am PDT by
We've seen a lot of teasers about the Beats Studio Buds over the past month since they first showed up in Apple's beta software updates, and today they're finally official. The Beats Studio Buds are available to order today in red, white, and black ahead of a June 24 ship date, and they're priced at $149.99. The Studio Buds are the first Beats-branded earbuds to truly compete with AirPods...
Read Full Article198 comments
apple privacy

Apple Publishes FAQ to Address Concerns About CSAM Detection and Messages Scanning

Monday August 9, 2021 1:50 am PDT by
Apple has published a FAQ titled "Expanded Protections for Children" which aims to allay users' privacy concerns about the new CSAM detection in iCloud Photos and communication safety for Messages features that the company announced last week. "Since we announced these features, many stakeholders including privacy organizations and child safety organizations have expressed their support of...
Read Full Article1005 comments
14

Some Users Reporting Excessive Battery Drain Following iOS 14.6 Update

Tuesday June 1, 2021 5:50 am PDT by
Following the release of iOS and iPadOS 14.6 last week, some users have taken to social media and online forums to note that their devices have been experiencing excessive battery drain since installing the software updates. The Apple Support Community and MacRumors forums are riddled with posts from users stating their device now drains faster following the update. One user on the Apple...
Read Full Article171 comments
original iphone

Phil Schiller Says iPhone Was 'Earth-Shattering' Ten Years Ago and Remains 'Unmatched' Today

Monday January 9, 2017 7:15 am PST by
To commemorate the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller sat down with tech journalist Steven Levy for a wide-ranging interview about the smartphone's past, present, and future. The report first reflects upon the iPhone's lack of support for third-party apps in its first year. The argument inside Apple was split between whether the iPhone should be a closed...
Read Full Article424 comments
maroon5memories

Apple Collaborates With Maroon 5 to Add 'Memories' Song to Photos App

Wednesday September 25, 2019 12:02 pm PDT by
Apple has teamed up with Maroon 5 to add the group's new song "Memories" to the Memories feature in the Photos app, allowing it to be used for photo slide show creations, reports Billboard. "Memories" will be available as a soundtrack option for a limited time and it is available to iPhone and iPad users running the latest iOS 13 and iPadOS software. Memories in the Photos app are created ...
Read Full Article31 comments
maxresdefault

'Being James Bond' Retrospective Will Be Free to Watch Through Apple TV App

Tuesday August 31, 2021 8:25 am PDT by
Update 9/7/21: "Being James Bond" is now available to watch through the Apple TV app. Ahead of the theatrical release of James Bond film "No Time To Die" on October 8 in the United States, a 45-minute retrospective titled "Being James Bond" will be available to watch for free through the Apple TV app, according to Deadline. The story from MGM is said to feature Daniel Craig reflecting ...
Read Full Article45 comments
qualcomm snapdragon x60 5g

iPhone 13 Lineup Expected to Use Qualcomm's Snapdragon X60 Modem With Several 5G Improvements

Wednesday February 24, 2021 8:10 am PST by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 13 lineup will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon X60 5G modem, with Samsung to handle manufacturing of the chip, according to DigiTimes. Built on a 5nm process, the X60 packs higher power efficiency into a smaller footprint compared to the 7nm-based Snapdragon X55 modem used in iPhone 12 models, which could contribute to longer battery life. With the X60 modem, iPhone...
Read Full Article80 comments