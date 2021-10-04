Apple Adding Its AA Battery Charger and Third-Generation Apple TV to Vintage Products List

Apple today informed Apple Authorized Service Providers that it will be adding the third-generation Apple TV and its AA battery charger to its vintage products list on October 31, according to a memo obtained by MacRumors.



The third-generation Apple TV was released in March 2012 and many third-party apps have already phased out support for the device. The third-generation model is also the last Apple TV that does not run tvOS, and thus lacks access to the App Store.

Introduced in July 2010, the Apple Battery Charger was priced at $29 and included six rechargeable AA batteries for use with the original Apple Wireless Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse for the Mac. Apple discontinued the charger around 2016 and the Magic accessories now have built-in batteries that can be recharged via Lightning.

In the past, vintage Apple products were no longer eligible for repairs at the Genius Bar or at Apple Authorized Service Providers, but Apple now provides service for up to seven years on vintage products, subject to parts availability.

The original Apple Watch was added to Apple's vintage products list last week.