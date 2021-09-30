Original Apple Watch Added to Apple's 'Vintage Product' List

Apple today updated its list of vintage and obsolete products to add the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch models to the vintage list, marking the first time that the Apple Watch has been included.



The first Apple Watch was introduced more than six years ago in April 2015, with the "Series 1" replacement and Series 2 upgrade following in 2016. Apple has continued on updating the Apple Watch each year, and in 2021, we're expecting the Apple Watch Series 7 to see a release sometime in October.

The original 2015 Apple Watch now qualifies for Apple's "vintage" list, which includes devices that Apple stopped distributing for sale more than five years ago and less than seven years ago.

For most products, the vintage designation means that they're no longer eligible for repairs at the Genius Bar in Apple retail stores or from Apple Authorized Service Providers, but Apple does offer extended repairs of some vintage products and in locations where extended repairs are required by law.

In another couple of years, the original Apple Watch will move on to the obsolete list and hardware service will be entirely discontinued.