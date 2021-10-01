Apple CEO Tim Cook in New York for Meeting With EU's Competition Chief Margrethe Vestager

Apple CEO Tim Cook is in New York City today for a meeting with Margrethe Vestager, the European Commissioner for Competition, according to a person familiar with the matter. Vestager was a keynote speaker at Fordham University's annual Conference on International Antitrust Law and Policy earlier today.



It's unclear when Cook and Vestager are scheduled to meet or what topics will be on the agenda. In April, the European Commission informed Apple of its preliminary view that it abused its dominant position for the distribution of music streaming apps through the App Store by charging high commission fees on Apple Music rivals like Spotify, which had filed a complaint against Apple with the European Commission in 2019.

While in New York, Cook stopped in at Apple's retail store in the SoHo neighborhood this morning, sharing a photo of his visit on Twitter. Cook also tweeted a photo of his visit to the International Center of Photography.

Good morning Apple SoHo! 👋 Great to feel the excitement and energy, from team members and customers alike! pic.twitter.com/frOZVgvbMa — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 1, 2021

Really enjoyed the “INWARD” exhibit at @ICPhotog earlier today. Such a beautiful display of moving photography, and all captured on iPhone! pic.twitter.com/cymaM0aobk — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 1, 2021