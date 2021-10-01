Amazon today has a few deals on the 2021 iPad Pro in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch configurations. You'll have a chance to save up to $100 on these models, and this sale focuses on Wi-Fi only tablets and they're all available on Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro, you can get this tablet for $749.00, down from $799.00. We've seen this model at a lower price in the past, but this is a solid second-best deal from Amazon as the entry point into the 2021 iPad Pro ecosystem.

Secondly, the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro is priced at $849.99, down from $899.00; and the 512GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro is priced at $999.99, down from $1,099.00. This is the lowest price we've ever tracked on the 512GB tablet, and only Amazon is offering the discount at this time.

There are fewer options for discounts on the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but Amazon does have the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $999.00, down from $1,099.00. This sale is a match of the all-time low price on this version of the iPad Pro, and only Amazon has it at this price right now.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard (2021) also remains on sale this week. You can get the accessory for $324.88, down from $349.00 in Black, which is an Amazon all-time low.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.