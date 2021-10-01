Problems With Your Apple Card Today? Apple Has Confirmed Ongoing Issues

If you have been experiencing issues with paying off or managing your Apple Card today, you are not alone, as Apple has confirmed ongoing issues.



"Some users may not be able to apply for Apple Card, pay their bill, lock/unlock their physical card, request a new or replacement physical card, or request a new card number," reads a notice posted on Apple's system status page.

The issues began within the past few hours and affect only some cardholders. We'll update this story when Apple indicates the issues have been resolved.