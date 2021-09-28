Apple to Announce Q4 2021 Earnings on October 28

Apple today updated its investor relations page to announce that it will share its earnings results for the fourth fiscal quarter (third calendar quarter) of 2021 on Thursday, October 28.



The fourth quarter earnings call will provide some insight into the early sales of the new iPhone 13 models and the new iPad options, giving us our first hints into how 2021 sales compared with 2020 sales.

Apple again declined to provide guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021 during its third quarter earnings call due to the ongoing global health crisis, which is continuing to cause uncertainty for product launch timelines and sales.

Apple in the third quarter brought in $81.4 billion in revenue, marking a new June quarter record thanks to strong sales of the iPhone, ‌iPad‌, and Mac.

The quarterly earnings statement will be released at 1:30 PM Pacific/4:30 PM Eastern, with a conference call to discuss the report taking place at 2:00 PM Pacific/5:00 PM Eastern. MacRumors will provide coverage of both the earnings release and conference call on October 29.