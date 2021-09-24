iPhone 13 Launch Day Underway With Same-Day Pickup Available at Select Apple Stores

Launch day has arrived for all four iPhone 13 models in over 30 countries, marking the start of in-store availability of the devices.



In countries such as the United States, Canada, and the UK, some iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro configurations are available for same-day pickup at select Apple Stores as of the time this story was published. Apple Store pickup is the best option for customers who did not pre-order an iPhone 13 model, as placing an order through Apple's online store today could result in a lengthy wait time of 4-6 weeks for delivery.

To check if an iPhone 13 model is available for Apple Store pickup, head to the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro order page, configure the iPhone as you would like it, and look for a "Pickup" option towards the bottom of the page. A link below the "Pickup" option leads to an iPhone Availability tool, which displays iPhone 13 models available for pickup at nearby Apple Stores based on the zip code or postal code that you enter.

Key features across all four iPhone 13 models include a faster A15 Bionic chip, camera improvements, longer battery life, and a smaller notch. The two Pro models also feature a ProMotion display with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, up to 1TB of storage, and additional camera features like Night mode portraits and ProRes video recording.

In the United States, starting prices are the same as they were for the iPhone 12 lineup, including $699 for the iPhone 13 mini, $799 for the iPhone 13, $999 for the iPhone 13 Pro, and $1,099 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The sixth-generation iPad mini and ninth-generation iPad are also available for same-day pickup at select Apple Stores starting today.