New iPad Mini Begins Shipping to Customers
Apple's sixth-generation iPad mini is set to launch this Friday, and ahead of time, the device has started shipping to customers around the world. Track your iPad mini pre-order shipping status with others in the MacRumors forums.
The new iPad mini is essentially an iPad Air mini, as the two devices now share several features, including slimmer bezels, a USB-C port, a Touch ID power button, a 12-megapixel rear Wide camera, and compatibility with the second-generation Apple Pencil. The new iPad mini even goes a few steps beyond the iPad Air with Apple's latest A15 Bionic chip, 5G on cellular models, and an upgraded front camera with Center Stage support.
Equipped with a larger 8.3-inch display, the new iPad mini is available with 64GB or 256GB of storage, and there are four colors to choose from, including Space Gray, Pink, Starlight, and Purple. Pricing starts at $499 in the United States.
The first iPad mini unboxing videos and reviews were shared on Wednesday, and first impressions of the device were generally positive.
While an iPad mini ordered through Apple's website today likely wouldn't arrive to your doorstep until October to November, select Apple Store locations will likely have limited in-store availability of the device starting this Friday.
