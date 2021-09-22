iPad Mini 6 Unboxing Videos and Reviews Shared Ahead of Friday Launch

Apple's embargo on reviews of the sixth-generation iPad mini has now lifted ahead of the first devices arriving with customers on Friday, giving the first hands-on looks at the company's much-anticipated refresh of its smallest tablet. In addition to our detailed review roundup, we have gathered together a number of unboxing videos and reviews of the new device.



The key new features of the devices include a new, all-screen design with squared-off edges and no Home Button, a larger display, Touch ID in the top button, the A15 Bionic chip for up to 80 percent faster performance, Center Stage for video calls, various camera hardware upgrades, and new color options.

Scroll down for the first ‌iPad mini‌ unboxing and review videos from a range of prominent YouTubers.



Videos

