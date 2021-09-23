First iPhone 13 and iPad Mini Orders Arriving to Customers in New Zealand and Australia

by

It's September 24 in Australia and New Zealand, which means it's officially iPhone 13 launch day. Customers in New Zealand and Australia are always the first to get their hands on new devices due to time zone differences.

iphone 13 nz aus

Image via MacRumors reader Hayden

The ‌iPhone 13‌, ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max are now beginning to arrive to customers who pre-ordered on Friday, September 17. It's also iPad launch day, and customers who ordered an iPad mini 6 or an ‌iPad‌ 9 will also be receiving those devices.

Photos of the new ‌iPhone 13‌ models are starting to pop up across the web on Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, and various forums.


There are no Apple Stores in New Zealand, so customers in Australia are the first to be able to purchase one of the new iPhones or iPads in an Apple retail location. Available in-store stock in Australia will give us an idea of what we can expect in other Apple Stores worldwide.

‌iPhone 13‌ and 13 mini orders placed today won't deliver until early to mid-October, while some ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ models are delayed until late October. For that reason, an in-store purchase may be the only option for those who did not pre-order but are hoping not to wait a month for a new device.


Following New Zealand and Australia, the sales and deliveries of the new iPhone and ‌iPad‌ models will begin in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and then North America. Apple Stores‌ globally are opening up right around 8:00 a.m. local time to allow customers to pick up reserved devices and make walk-in purchases.

Make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors tomorrow and throughout next week, because we'll have plenty of ‌‌iPhone 13‌ and iPad mini coverage that includes a hands-on, in-depth camera comparisons, teardowns, and more. And if you got one of the new ‌iPhone 13‌ models or an ‌iPad mini‌, make sure to share photos below and let us know what you think of it!

Related Roundups: iPad mini, iPad, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPad Mini (Buy Now), iPad (Buy Now), iPhone 13 (Buy Now), iPhone 13 Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forums: iPad, iPhone

Top Rated Comments

ah93 Avatar
ah93
18 minutes ago at 03:12 pm
Good morning from New Zealand !




Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ah93 Avatar
ah93
16 minutes ago at 03:15 pm
Silver and Gold pro max, iPad mini.

Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
apparatchik Avatar
apparatchik
10 minutes ago at 03:21 pm

Most boring upgrade in iPhone history
Well, it's a mature product, for everyone not on iPhone 12, getting a 13 means the cumulative progress and innovation of several years / models, making it quite exciting. Also, it seems to be an improvement over the iPhone 12 in so many key aspects (battery, screen, photography) that amount to the best iPhone and arguably the best smartphone period.

For people coming from an iPhone XR/XS, 11, etc, it's not boring at all.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Superhappytree Avatar
Superhappytree
9 minutes ago at 03:22 pm

Most boring upgrade in iPhone history
To you people who have a year or two year old iPhone who don’t even need to upgrade anyway, yes.

To people like me with an older iPhone who genuinely need to upgrade, this is a well worthy one.

All Apple had to do was announce ProMotion and that sealed the deal for me. Don’t care how useless others find it, having a fluid software experience is a big deal to me and makes interacting with a device that much nicer and well worth it. That along with all the camera upgrades and triple the RAM from my current iPhone is an amazing upgrade for me. I am really going to feel all those differences.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppleFan91 Avatar
AppleFan91
38 minutes ago at 02:53 pm

Most boring upgrade in iPhone history
I disagree - I feel that was the iPhone 8 or the iPhone 6S but yeah. Hooray opinions!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
moxxham Avatar
moxxham
20 minutes ago at 03:10 pm

I'm sitting here in New Zealand not knowing if it'll arrive today or Monday.
The tracking says Monday but, from past experience, they are usually pessimistic to not get hopes up and it usually arrives earlier.
I did order it 3 minutes after orders opened.
Shinny new case for it arrived yesterday. It's looking awfully empty sitting on my desk here.
I'm upgrading for the cameras from my iPhone X.
Not a lot changes in smart phones these days regardless of who makes them.
I’m in Sydney and my parents ordered the 13 Pro Max the morning after pre orders went live. Delivery said Monday, but it just arrived then, so good chance that you will get it today.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

mac scanner permission error

Apple Says Fix Planned for 'You Do Not Have Permission to Open the Application' Error When Using a Scanner on Mac [Updated]

Saturday August 14, 2021 6:15 am PDT by
Update 23/9: Apple has updated its support document indicating that this issue can be resolved by installing the latest macOS Big Sur 11.6 update. In a newly published support document on its website, Apple has acknowledged an error that some users may receive when they try to use a scanner with a Mac in the Image Capture app, Preview app, or the Printers & Scanners section of System...
Read Full Article102 comments
original iphone

Phil Schiller Says iPhone Was 'Earth-Shattering' Ten Years Ago and Remains 'Unmatched' Today

Monday January 9, 2017 7:15 am PST by
To commemorate the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller sat down with tech journalist Steven Levy for a wide-ranging interview about the smartphone's past, present, and future. The report first reflects upon the iPhone's lack of support for third-party apps in its first year. The argument inside Apple was split between whether the iPhone should be a closed...
Read Full Article424 comments
Apple Prefer Lightning Over USB C Feature

iPhone Sticking With Lightning Port Over USB-C for 'Foreseeable Future'

Tuesday March 2, 2021 9:32 am PST by
Apple will retain the Lightning connector on the iPhone for the "foreseeable future," with no intention of switching to USB-C, according to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In spite of much of the industry moving toward USB-C, Apple will not be using it to replace the Lightning connector on the iPhone 13, or indeed on any iPhone model for the time being. In a note seen by MacRumors yesterday,...
Read Full Article299 comments
apple california streaming event

Apple Event Announced: 'California Streaming' on September 14 With iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 Expected

Tuesday September 7, 2021 9:03 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with WWDC and last year's fall events, this new event will be held digitally with no members of the media invited to attend in person. Apple will likely provide pre-taped segments for...
Read Full Article257 comments
iOS 15 icon on phone

Apple Seeds Sixth Betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to Developers

Tuesday August 17, 2021 10:05 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the sixth betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to developers for testing purposes, with the updates coming one week after Apple released the fifth betas. Registered developers can download the profile for the iOS and iPadOS betas from the Apple Developer Center, and once the profile is installed, beta updates will be available over the air. iOS 15 is a major update that...
Read Full Article49 comments
youtube apple tv

YouTube Discontinuing 3rd-Generation Apple TV App, AirPlay Still Available

Wednesday February 3, 2021 3:09 pm PST by
YouTube is planning to stop supporting its YouTube app on the third-generation Apple TV models, where YouTube has long been available as a channel option. A 9to5Mac reader received a message about the upcoming app discontinuation, which is set to take place in March.Starting early March, the YouTube app will no longer be available on Apple TV (3rd generation). You can still watch YouTube on...
Read Full Article95 comments
omg lightning cable comparison

Security Researcher Develops Lightning Cable With Hidden Chip to Steal Passwords

Thursday September 2, 2021 6:59 am PDT by
A normal-looking Lightning cable that can used to steal data like passwords and send it to a hacker has been developed, Vice reports. The "OMG Cable" compared to Apple's Lightning to USB cable. The "OMG Cable" works exactly like a normal Lightning to USB cable and can log keystrokes from connected Mac keyboards, iPads, and iPhones, and then send this data to a bad actor who could be over a...
Read Full Article153 comments
maroon5memories

Apple Collaborates With Maroon 5 to Add 'Memories' Song to Photos App

Wednesday September 25, 2019 12:02 pm PDT by
Apple has teamed up with Maroon 5 to add the group's new song "Memories" to the Memories feature in the Photos app, allowing it to be used for photo slide show creations, reports Billboard. "Memories" will be available as a soundtrack option for a limited time and it is available to iPhone and iPad users running the latest iOS 13 and iPadOS software. Memories in the Photos app are created ...
Read Full Article31 comments
it home ecommerce app iphone 13

iPhone 13 to Launch on September 17, AirPods 3 on September 30, Claims Report

Wednesday August 25, 2021 2:42 am PDT by
Apple may be planning to launch the iPhone 13 on Friday, September 17 and third-generation AirPods on Thursday, September 30, according to an image of an e-commerce app discovered by Chinese language site IT Home. The screenshot, originally posted by Weibo account @PandaIsBald, suggests all four iPhone 13 models will go on sale on September 17, followed by the AirPods 3 on September 30....
Read Full Article74 comments
Top Stories 75 Thumbnail

Top Stories: Last-Minute iPhone 13 Rumors, Apple Announces App Store Changes, and More

Saturday September 4, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
The finish line is in sight! Apple's annual iPhone event is likely just a week or so away and all eyes will be on the company as it unveils the next version of its most popular product line. With any luck, we'll also see the next-generation Apple Watch and perhaps even some new AirPods. Other news this week saw Apple making some more changes to its App Store policies in response to a...
Read Full Article34 comments