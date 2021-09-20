Apple Card Gains Advanced Fraud Protection in iOS 15

Starting with iOS 15, Apple Card owners can take advantage of a new Advanced Fraud Protection feature that is designed to keep ‌Apple Card‌ information more secure by changing the three-digit security code associated with the card on a regular basis.



When enabled, Advanced Fraud Protection will cause the three digit security code used for making purchases online to change every so often, which protects you if your card details are compromised by an online merchant. Apple says that the feature will not impact recurring purchases and subscriptions.

Advanced Fraud Protection is a way to keep your Apple Card information even more secure. After turning on Advanced Fraud Protection, your three-digit Apple Card security code will change periodically after it's been viewed in the Wallet app or after it's been auto-filled from Safari. You should check your security code each time you want to make a purchase with Apple Card to be sure you're using the most up-to-date code. You can also use Advanced Fraud Protection without affecting your recurring purchases and subscriptions, such as streaming services or memberships, because these merchants use your security code to authorize payment just once when you first sign up.

As outlined in new Apple Card support document, Advanced Fraud Protection can be enabled by following these steps:

Open up the Wallet app and tap on ‌Apple Card‌. Tap on the card number icon and then authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode. Scroll down to the Advanced Fraud Protection option and toggle it on.

Advanced Fraud Protection can also be turned on using an iPad by following the same steps, but through the Wallet & Apple Pay section of the Settings app. Turning it off can be done by following the first two steps and then toggling off the feature.

You can tell that the option for a rotating security toggle is turned on when the clock icon is displayed next to the three-digit security code. Those who enable the feature will need to make sure to check their security code for each online transaction to make sure the most current code is being used.



Today's ‌iOS 15‌ update also makes it easier to find an ‌Apple Card‌ number by opening up the Wallet app and tapping on the card icon, plus there's a redesigned ‌Apple Pay‌ payment sheet that allows users to more easily add new cards and coupon codes.