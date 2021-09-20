1Password Releases Safari Extension for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

by

With the release of iOS and iPadOS 15 today, the popular password management app 1Password has released an accompanying update that brings its desktop-class extension to the iPhone and iPad.

1password safari extension
With iOS and ‌iPadOS 15‌, Apple allows Safari extensions developers to release their previously exclusive Safari for Mac extensions to the ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌, allowing users to use extensions on all of their devices. 1Password was one of the first to tease support earlier in June, and with its latest App Store update today, it's bringing it to all users.

With its Safari extension on ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌, 1Password users now have immediate access to all their passwords and 1Password entries right inside of Safari, including in-page suggestions. 1Password for Safari uses on-device machine learning to automatically fill in the login process of complicated websites and even automatically fills in two-factor authentication codes.

On ‌iPadOS 15‌, 1Password's extension is even more feature-rich, featuring a complete in-Safari user interface that "turbocharges any ‌iPad‌." 1Password along with its Safari extension is introducing other app improvements and bug fixes. Users can learn more about 1Password's announcement over on its blog.

Top Rated Comments

dojoman Avatar
dojoman
54 minutes ago at 02:21 pm

I was sad when they went subscription. Still using the old version I bought that doesn't make things as easy. One of these days I'll go subscription, but not today.
I'm still using old version I will never use subscription what if they get hacked all your passwords for every single sites you visit will exposed?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ck2875 Avatar
ck2875
51 minutes ago at 02:24 pm
I was excited to see this until the plug-in notified me that it doesn’t support standalone vaults and asked me to subscribe. I just disabled it instead, since I have no interest in their subscription. Particularly now that Keychain natively supports 2FA.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mattwolfmatt Avatar
mattwolfmatt
35 minutes ago at 02:41 pm

I'm still using old version I will never use subscription what if they get hacked all your passwords for every single sites you visit will exposed?
This isn’t how it works. Nothing would be exposed.

More info here: https://blog.1password.com/what-if-1password-gets-hacked/


My 1Password subscription is the best money I spend each year.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
techpr Avatar
techpr
28 minutes ago at 02:47 pm

I'm still using old version I will never use subscription what if they get hacked all your passwords for every single sites you visit will exposed?
The subscription has nothing to do with hosting in the cloud.

Every password manager out there uses cloud hosting, including Apple. 1Password is the most secure and robust from all. I have been using it from 13 years.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
57 minutes ago at 02:19 pm
I was sad when they went subscription. Still using the old version I bought that doesn't make things as easy. One of these days I'll go subscription, but not today.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
29 minutes ago at 02:47 pm

I was sad when they went subscription. Still using the old version I bought that doesn't make things as easy. One of these days I'll go subscription, but not today.
Yes, this new feature requires 1Password subscription. I was finally going to bite the bullet and switch from 1Password 7 perpetual license to subscription, then Electron thing happened.

Yes, I tried the 1Password 8 beta and it's not as horrible as Slack, but I use the 1Password desktop app constantly (I use many websites with basic access authentication, which requires copy pasting). And I find it unpleasant enough regression from 1Password 7 that I would hesitate to spend $60/year.

I am now migrating to Apple's iCloud password management. It's not quite as fully featured and accessing password from Safari or System Preferences (in Monterey), not to mention their UI, is not ideal. But I just can't leave my passwords on a platform that is becoming less native.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

