Deals: A Look at the iPhone 13 Sales Offered by AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Best Buy, and More

iPhone 13, ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max pre-orders went live on Apple.com earlier today, and now you can also pre-order the newest Apple smartphones across many carriers and retailers in the United States. Carriers typically offer numerous deals and bonuses to ordering through them instead of Apple, and that's no different for the ‌iPhone 13‌ launch.

AT&T

At AT&T, you can get up to $1,000 off a new iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, if you purchase the new device on an eligible installment agreement, pay a $30 activation/upgrade fee, and trade in an eligible smartphone.

To get the maximum $1,000 off the new iPhone, you'll need to trade in an iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, or XS Max. A few Android devices are also eligible, and all must be in good working condition.

iPhone 13 Pro at AT&T

If you trade in an ‌iPhone‌ X, XR, or XS you'll get $700 credit to put towards the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌, and an ‌iPhone‌ 7, 7 Plus, SE, 8, or 8 Plus will get you $350 credit. Credits start within three billing cycles after trade in is completed.

Shoppers should note that this offer is not an early upgrade program, and the trade in device can not be on an existing installment plan on AT&T. For existing customers looking to upgrade their ‌iPhone‌, you can get up to $500 off the ‌iPhone 13‌ or ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌.

T-Mobile/Sprint

T-Mobile has introduced a new "Forever Upgrade" offer this year, allowing users to get ongoing discounts on new iPhones every two years. Specifically, if you trade in an eligible smartphone you'll get up to $1,000 off ‌iPhone 13‌ or 13 Pro on the Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX plans.

Then, in two years you can get up to $800 off the newest ‌iPhone‌ and every two years after that. T-Mobile says that customers will be able to access this $800 credit every two years "forever."

iPhone 13 at T-Mobile

Additionally, if you're on another T-Mobile plan, you can get up to half off the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ via 30 monthly bill credits, or up to $500 off the ‌iPhone 13‌. Both of these deals require an eligible trade in.

You can also buy one ‌iPhone 13‌ or iPhone 12 and get a second one free (up to $800 credit) with 30 monthly bill credits. This requires you to add a qualifying line on any T-Mobile plan.

Verizon

At Verizon, current and new customers can get up to $800 off the iPhone 13 lineup with select trade in offers and on select unlimited plans. If you're switching to Verizon, you can get up to $500 to help cover the cost of switching, for a total of up to $1,300 off new models.

iPhone 13 at Verizon

If you purchase an ‌iPhone 13‌ on a Verizon device payment plan, you can get up to $250 off select iPads or $150 off select Apple Watches. Apple Music is also included in the Get More Unlimited Plan, while all other plans have six months of ‌Apple Music‌ at no cost.

Visible

Visible won't have the ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ available to order until launch day on September 24. But once they do, if you port in your number to Visible and buy an ‌iPhone 13‌, you'll get a $200 digital gift card and a free HomePod mini.

Best Buy

In addition to carriers, a few retailers have also opened up pre-orders on the ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌. Starting with Best Buy, you can save up to $720 on ‌iPhone 13‌ and up to $1,000 on ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌.

iPhone 13 Pro at Best Buy

The ‌iPhone 13‌ deal requires qualified activation and trade in of an ‌iPhone‌ 8 or newer, while the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ deal requires qualified activation and trade in of an ‌iPhone 11‌ or newer. These deals will run through September 23 and you'll have to trade in your old ‌iPhone‌ in a Best Buy store to see the offer.

Walmart

At Walmart, you can get $100 off the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. This offer is valid only on purchases made with valid installment plans. The retailer also has up to $1,000 off the new iPhones with eligible trade ins on participating carriers. Check here for more details about Walmart's offers.

