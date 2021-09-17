Following in the footsteps of the 10.2-inch iPad yesterday, today Walmart has Apple's brand new iPad mini 6 for up to $50 off. Prices start at $459.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini, down from $499.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Walmart.

You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi model for $599.00, down from $649.00. These sales are available in all four colors of the iPad mini, although stock is dwindling on the new Purple color.

With the exception of initial discounts on announcement day from Expercom, Walmart's sales today represent the first notably steep cash discounts on the iPad mini 6. Free shipping is available, with delivery as soon as September 27.

Apple just revealed the iPad mini 6 earlier this week at its "California Streaming" event, two and a half years after launching the previous generation. The new model features a complete redesign with a larger display, no Home Button, Touch ID in the Power Button, the A15 Bionic chip, and a USB-C port to support USB-C accessories for the first time.

