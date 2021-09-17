Apple and Belkin Reducing Environmental Impact of Packaging With iPhone 13 Launch

During Tuesday's media event, Greg Joswiak noted that Apple has redesigned the packaging for the iPhone 13 lineup to eliminate the traditional outer plastic wrap on the box, a change that will avoid creating 600 metric tons of plastic waste.



As shared in a tweet by leaker DuanRui earlier today, it appears that Apple's solution is one already used on many Apple accessories, involving a sticker with a tear-off strip that secures the box until it's ready to be opened.

Apple is not the only company making changes to its packaging for sustainability reasons as part of the ‌iPhone 13‌ launch, with Belkin today announcing that its new lineup of screen protectors for the ‌iPhone 13‌ family will arrive in packaging made entirely of recycled plastic water bottles and forest certified paper.



In addition to the packaging change, which is part of a broader internal and external sustainability initiative at the company, Belkin says the Screen Protector Applicator kits made available to retail stores to assist with installation will also transition to more sustainable materials including kraft paper, plant-based plastic liners, and soy-based ink.

Belkin's Anti-Glare Screen Protectors for all ‌iPhone 13‌ models are available from Apple for $19.95, while the UltraGlass Screen Protectors with double ion-exchange strengthened lithium aluminosilicate glass are priced at $39.95.