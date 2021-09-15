Apple CEO Tim Cook Makes TIME's List of 100 Most Influential People of 2021

Apple CEO Tim Cook is one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2021 according to TIME's newly published rankings. TIME shares an annual list highlighting world leaders, celebrities, tech company executives, authors, musicians, athletes, and more, and this is not the first time Cook has been celebrated.



This year's list is broken up into categories that include Icons, Pioneers, Titans, Artists, Leaders, and Innovators. Cook is listed in the "Titans" category alongside Shonda Rhimes, Tom Brady, Timbaland and Swizz Beats, Simone Biles, and others.

Cook's profile was written by Nike co-founder Phil Knight, who reflected on his relationship with Cook and his talks with Cook as a Nike board member. According to Knight, Cook is a man of "wisdom" and "excellent judgment."

One of his most difficult challenges was the change of leadership at Apple after Steve Jobs passed away, the Steve Jobs who was beloved and recognized around the world as a genius. This almost impossible transition was handled with amazing dignity and grace, and announced to the world in his own quiet way: "I am not the second Steve Jobs. I am the first Tim Cook." And by the way, in the 10 years since... Apple stock has gone up 1,000%, making it the most valuable company in the world.

Other notable names who made this year's list include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish, "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis, Joe Biden, and Elon Musk.

Earlier this year, Apple was listed as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies of 2021 thanks to its record breaking holiday quarter and ever increasing product lineup.