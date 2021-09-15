What's Still Coming in 2021 at Apple's Second Fall Event

by

Apple held its "California Streaming" event yesterday to unveil new iPads, the iPhone 13 lineup, and the Apple Watch Series 7, but we're not yet done with new products for the year.

16 inch macbook pro m2 render
We're expecting a second fall event to be held in either October or November, and this event will likely focus on Macs. Below, we've highlighted the products that are still rumored to be launching before the end of 2021.

14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro Models

We're overdue for a 16-inch MacBook Pro refresh, and rumors suggest that it's coming soon. Multiple rumors have pointed towards 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with slimmer bezels and a flat-edged design that's not too much of a departure from the current design.

The new MacBook Pro models will regain ports that have been missing since 2016, including an SD card slot and an HDMI port, which will join the headphone jack and USB-C ports.

Ports 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1 copy
Apple is making a return to MagSafe, and the new MacBook Pro models will use ‌MagSafe‌ ports for charging rather than a USB-C cable. Prior to 2016, MacBook Pro models used a quick-release ‌MagSafe‌ cable that prevented damage to the computer when the cord was yanked. ‌MagSafe‌ technology could bring faster charging speeds than are available with USB-C, but specific details aren't known yet.

In addition to reintroducing ports, the MacBook Pro models are expected to do away with the Touch Bar that's been used since 2016. Instead, Apple plans to replace the Touch Bar with a standard row of function keys.

Mini-LED display technology is a possibility, and the new MacBook Pro models may be the first Macs to gain mini-LED, which was introduced in the 2021 iPad Pro models. ‌Mini-LED‌ technology will allow for a thinner and lighter design, while offering many OLED-like benefits such as improved wide color gamut, high contrast and dynamic range, and truer blacks.

Rumors suggest the MacBook Pro models will be equipped with a faster and more powerful "M1X" chip that builds on the technology introduced with the M1. The M1X could feature a 10-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores, along with 16-core or 32-core GPU options.

The new MacBook Pro models are expected to support up to 64GB RAM, and both may have feature parity due to Apple's plans to use the same M1X chip for the 14 and 16-inch sizes.

M1X Mac Mini

Apple is working on a high-end version of the Mac mini that features a revamped design, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said in August that a new mini would come in the "next several months."

m1x mac mini screen feature
Because the machine is expected to use the same M1X chip that's being introduced in the MacBook Pro models, we may see it before the end of the year.

The high-end Mac mini is expected to replace the Intel ‌Mac mini‌ that Apple is still selling, and it will likely be offered alongside the ‌M1‌ ‌Mac mini‌ introduced last year.

AirPods 3

Rumors have suggested that AirPods 3 are ready to launch, and we were expecting to see them at Apple's September event given their link to iPhones and the Apple Watch.

AirPods Gen 3 Feature
That didn't happen, so if AirPods are still coming before the end of 2021, we could see them introduced at Apple's second fall event.

The ‌AirPods‌ 3 are expected to feature a more ‌AirPods‌ Pro-like design with shorter stems and a redesigned charging case, but they'll continue to be available at a more affordable price point and won't have high-end features like Active Noise Cancellation.

Mixed Reality Headset Reveal?

Back in March, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple would announce a mixed-reality headset at an event "in the next several months." Gurman said that Apple did not want to announce a new product like the headset at an online event and would aim for an in-person event, but that's not going to happen in 2021.

apple mixed reality headset mockup feature orange
We haven't heard anything else about a mixed-reality headset being debuted this year, so it's possible that Apple has decided to hold off on unveiling the product until it can indeed do so in person.

There have been endless rumors about the AR/VR headset that's in the works, which is distinct from the Apple Glasses that are also in development. The latest rumors indicate that it will look similar to an Oculus Quest VR headset, but with a sleeker, more lightweight design. It will feature two high-resolution displays along with several cameras for tracking hand, head, and eye movement.

The headset will focus more on virtual reality than augmented reality, and it will not work on its own - it will need to tether to an iPhone for processing power.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and sites like The Information have indicated that Apple is aiming for a 2022 launch date, so we may not see an unveiling this year since Apple can't hold an in-person event.

In the Works But Not Coming Yet

There are also several other devices that are in development, but for the most part, launches are rumored for 2022 rather than 2021. The products below are coming, but we're not expecting them this year.

  • MacBook Air - Rumored to have a mini-LED display, a new Apple silicon chip, and multiple color options, the MacBook Air refresh is expected in 2022.
  • iPad Air - The next-generation iPad Air may feature an OLED display and Pro-level features like 5G connectivity, LiDAR, and new cameras and speakers, but it's not rumored to be coming until 2022.
  • AirPods Pro - Apple is working on a new version of the AirPods Pro with a stemless design and a new wireless chip, and these could come in 2022.
  • iPhone SE - There's a new version of the iPhone SE in development, and it's rumored for the first half of 2022. It's expected to feature the same general design, but with an updated chip and 5G connectivity.
  • Larger iMac - There's another iMac in the works that has a larger display and a faster Apple silicon chip, but little is known about it and it's not expected in 2021.
  • Mac Pro - Apple is developing two versions of the Mac Pro, one of which will feature a redesigned chassis that's smaller in size. The new ‌Mac Pro‌ models will feature high-end Apple silicon chip options with 20 or 40 computing cores, made up of 6 high-performance or 32 high-performance cores and four or eight high-efficiency cores. We don't yet know when the new ‌Mac Pro‌ models are coming.

Event Date Speculation

Apple last year held three events, one in September, one in October, and one in November. The split last year was largely due to ‌iPhone‌ delays, which didn't happen this year, so there may only be two fall events rather than three.

If there's a second event, it could happen in October or November, but October is perhaps the more likely target to allow Apple to prepare for holiday sales. The last three October events that have happened have been held on the following dates: Thursday, October 27, 2016; Tuesday, October 30, 2018; and Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

The 2020 event date may have been an outlier due to Apple's three event plan, so based on the two prior events, we could see a late October event, perhaps right around the 26th. If Apple wants to line up with the 2020 event, though, October 12 is a strong possibility, and we can't rule out October 19th or even dates in November.

This is all just speculation, and we have no solid details yet on when the second event might happen, but there definitely appears to be one in the works. We should be hearing more in the coming weeks, allowing us to narrow down a possible event date and get more concrete information on the products that we'll see.

Tag: September 2021 Apple Event

Top Rated Comments

madmin Avatar
madmin
10 hours ago at 02:34 pm
erm what about the affordable Apple monitor with all the ports including ethernet ?
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Waytrix Avatar
Waytrix
10 hours ago at 02:43 pm
I'm "okay" with magsafe but I love that I can plug just one usb-c cable in from my monitor to charge and also utilize said monitor. I hope I can still charge through usb-c if I want to. Just yet another cable to lug around. I was down to two cables (thanks iPhone and Airpods Lightning port) and I don't want to go back to to three (iPad cable).
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Aston441 Avatar
Aston441
10 hours ago at 02:45 pm
Bring back the 12” MacBook!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
richinaus Avatar
richinaus
10 hours ago at 02:39 pm
This event is hopefully going to provide some clarity on the pro directions of Apple and the GPU potential.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jk73 Avatar
jk73
10 hours ago at 02:42 pm
We're overdue for a 16-inch MacBook Pro refresh, and rumors suggest that it's coming soon.
That’s what the rumors said in May.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
subi257 Avatar
subi257
10 hours ago at 02:56 pm
The big thing is the return of MagSafe as the USB-C ports are just too fragile for plugging and unplugging the cable for charging. I got a MagSafe like USB cable and it has been working very well.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

cook april 2021 event hype

Fall 2021 Apple Event Rumors: iPhones in September, MacBook Pros in Late October, and More

Thursday August 12, 2021 1:04 pm PDT by
This year, Apple has already released several new products, including new iPads, the 24-inch iMac, the new Apple TV, and of course, AirTags. Looking ahead to the next few weeks, the list of 2021 Apple products will grow even longer as Apple prepares to reveal the next iPhones, MacBook Pros, and more. There has been an avalanche of rumors about this year's fall season and what Apple has planned ...
Read Full Article91 comments
9

Here's What Not to Expect at Tomorrow's Apple Event

Monday September 13, 2021 6:41 am PDT by
As is frequently the case, Apple’s 2021 product launch schedule seems to be weighted toward the latter part of the year, with a number of new products still expected to debut. While Apple is planning to hold an event this week, it won't include everything Apple's expected to announce before the year ends. On Tuesday, September 14, Apple will be holding its "California streaming" event,...
Read Full Article99 comments
apple event september 14

Gurman: Apple's Second Fall Event to Focus on Both New Macs and New iPads

Monday September 13, 2021 1:53 am PDT by
After Tuesday's "California streaming" event where Apple will unveil the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3, Apple has one further event planned that will focus on new Mac and iPad announcements, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Responding to a query about new Macs, Gurman tweeted that "there will be two events," and said he expected the latter to feature both new...
Read Full Article54 comments
16 inch macbook pro m2 render

When Can We Expect the Redesigned MacBook Pros Now?

Wednesday June 16, 2021 7:11 am PDT by
With no sign of redesigned MacBook Pro models at this year's WWDC, when can customers expect the much-anticipated new models to launch? A number of reports, including investor notes from Morgan Stanley and Wedbush analysts, claimed that new MacBook Pro models would be coming during this year's WWDC. This did not happen, much to the disappointment of MacBook Pro fans, who have been...
Read Full Article254 comments
tim cook spring loaded event

Gurman: Apple Planning Multiple Events for the Fall, M1X MacBook Pros to be Available by November

Sunday August 15, 2021 12:07 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to hold multiple events this fall, which will collectively include the launch of new iPhones, Apple Watches, updated AirPods, revamped iPad mini, and the redesigned MacBook Pros, according to respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In his latest weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman says that much like last year, Apple will hold multiple events this coming fall, with the...
Read Full Article177 comments
Top Stories 71 Thumbnail

Top Stories: New MacBook Pro Models Enter Mass Production, iOS 15 Beta 5, and More

Saturday August 14, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
While much of the rumor mill remains focused on the imminent debut of the iPhone 13 lineup in just about a month, many Mac fans have been holding out for the redesigned MacBook Pro models. A new report says they've finally entered mass production, so keep your fingers crossed that they're coming soon. Other news this week included rumors about a redesigned MacBook Air coming next year, a...
Read Full Article32 comments
maxresdefault

New MacBook Pro Models Coming at WWDC, Suggests Leaker

Monday May 24, 2021 1:27 pm PDT by
New MacBook Pro models are coming at WWDC, according to leaker Jon Prosser who has a mixed track record when it comes to predicting Apple's plans. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Prosser provided no additional information, but there are new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the works. The new MacBook Pros will feature the most radical redesign to the MacBook Pro ...
Read Full Article448 comments
flat mbp 14 inch feature yellow

New MacBook Pro and Apple Watch Models Spotted Ahead of Launch

Wednesday August 11, 2021 3:04 am PDT by
New MacBook Pro and Apple Watch models have been spotted in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database ahead of their seemingly imminent launch. The EEC database now lists new Mac and Apple Watch models, all of which have previously unknown model identifiers that indicate they are upcoming devices. The ECC database lists A2442 and A2485 as new Mac machines, which could be the new 14...
Read Full Article
apple california streaming event

Apple Event Announced: 'California Streaming' on September 14 With iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 Expected

Tuesday September 7, 2021 9:03 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with WWDC and last year's fall events, this new event will be held digitally with no members of the media invited to attend in person. Apple will likely provide pre-taped segments for...
Read Full Article255 comments
m1x mac mini screen feature

High-End 'M1X' Mac Mini With New Design and Additional Ports Expected to Launch in the 'Next Several Months'

Sunday August 22, 2021 5:59 am PDT by
Apple can be expected to launch an updated high-end Mac mini with a new design and a faster "M1X" Apple silicon processor in the "next several months," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest publication of his Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that a new high-end Mac mini, which has previously been reported to feature a new design with additional ports, can be expected to replace...
Read Full Article396 comments