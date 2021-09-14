Twitter Gains Unique 'Like' Animation for Today's Apple Event
Twitter has added a unique "like" animation for Apple's "California streaming" event set to take place later on Tuesday.
The brief animation reflects the luminescent Apple logo graphics used to promote the Apple event
, before turning round and changing into the typical love heart.
Apple began using unique Twitter "like" animations to promote its events last year, with the first occasion being for 2020's September "Time Flies" event.
Once again, Apple has also used a custom Twitter hashtag with its logo for the "California streaming" event, just as it did for its "Spring Loaded" event in April, and for WWDC in June.
The event is expected to headline the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and possibly the third-generation AirPods. MacRumors will have in-depth coverage of Apple's event, including a live blog on our website and tweets via @MacRumorsLive on Twitter.
Top Stories
Twitter has today added a unique "like" animation for Apple's "Hi, Speed" event that is to take place later today.
The brief animation reflects the concentric circles used on the artwork and graphics used to promote the Apple event. The circles also seem to be present on the wallpapers from leaked images of the iPhone 12.
This is the second time Apple has used a unique Twitter "like"...
A new unique #AppleEvent "hashflag" has surfaced on Twitter for next week's "California Streaming" all-digital Apple event to increase visibility and maximize hype on the social media network.
The custom Twitter hashtag includes a multi-colored Apple logo, and it's live as of 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Apple has used the little icons next to hashtags on Twitter for all its previous events...
Apple this morning announced a digital-only event that will be held on Tuesday, September 14, and if you view the event webpage on an iPhone, you can tap on the logo to open up Apple's Safari AR viewer and you'll see the three-dimensional logo move in real-time in the real world.
Just open up the event site on an iPhone or iPad and tap right on the logo to open up the AR version. The...
Apple will be hosting a virtual event tomorrow that is expected to revolve around the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and third-generation AirPods. With new Mac and iPad models also rumored to be on the horizon, Apple reportedly plans to hold at least one additional event before the end of the year, and the company's annual Back to School promotion could provide a clue as to when the next event...
Monday September 13, 2021 6:41 am PDT by Sami Fathi
As is frequently the case, Apple’s 2021 product launch schedule seems to be weighted toward the latter part of the year, with a number of new products still expected to debut. While Apple is planning to hold an event this week, it won't include everything Apple's expected to announce before the year ends. On Tuesday, September 14, Apple will be holding its "California streaming" event,...
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.
As with WWDC and last year's fall events, this new event will be held digitally with no members of the media invited to attend in person. Apple will likely provide pre-taped segments for...
Apple is planning to hold multiple product events in September, rather than its strategy from last year to break up its fall product launches into three separate events split across September, October, and November, according to sources who spoke to DigiTimes.
In a new paywalled report today, the publication states that Apple will "host a series of product launch conferences in September,"...
After Tuesday's "California streaming" event where Apple will unveil the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3, Apple has one further event planned that will focus on new Mac and iPad announcements, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.
Responding to a query about new Macs, Gurman tweeted that "there will be two events," and said he expected the latter to feature both new...
Thursday August 12, 2021 1:04 pm PDT by Sami Fathi
This year, Apple has already released several new products, including new iPads, the 24-inch iMac, the new Apple TV, and of course, AirTags. Looking ahead to the next few weeks, the list of 2021 Apple products will grow even longer as Apple prepares to reveal the next iPhones, MacBook Pros, and more.
There has been an avalanche of rumors about this year's fall season and what Apple has planned ...
One of the new App Store features coming in iOS 15 is something called App Store events, which will see Apple highlighting timely events within apps and games.
Apple is now experimenting with App Store events on iOS 15 devices, and in the Today view of the App Store on iPhone, users can now see a notice about a TikTok Summer Camp event that's set to take place today. The event is also being...
Top Rated Comments
Let's get it!!
('https://twitter.com/hashtag/AppleEvent?src=hashtag_click')
Love your picture. That’s so dope!