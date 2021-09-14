Twitter Gains Unique 'Like' Animation for Today's Apple Event

by

Twitter has added a unique "like" animation for Apple's "California streaming" event set to take place later on Tuesday.


The brief animation reflects the luminescent Apple logo graphics used to promote the Apple event, before turning round and changing into the typical love heart.

Apple began using unique Twitter "like" animations to promote its events last year, with the first occasion being for 2020's September "Time Flies" event.

Once again, Apple has also used a custom Twitter hashtag with its logo for the "California streaming" event, just as it did for its "Spring Loaded" event in April, and for WWDC in June.

The event is expected to headline the ‌iPhone 13‌, Apple Watch Series 7, and possibly the third-generation AirPods. MacRumors will have in-depth coverage of Apple's event, including a live blog on our website and tweets via @MacRumorsLive on Twitter.

